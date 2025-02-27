ODDSworks Launches Online Casino Titles with Caesars Entertainment in Four United States Jurisdictions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODDSworks announced today that it has launched its premium iGaming content with Caesars Entertainment in four U.S. jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. ODDSworks’ online casino games are now live and available for players across Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino, and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

The initial game rollout will see Caesars gain access to ODDSworks online casino titles from well-known studios such as Galaxy Gaming, Yellow Bat Games, 2By2 Gaming and Konquer Games. Games from well-known online companies like Habanero, Goldenspin, RAW, and land-based US slot providers like Incredible Technologies will follow in rapid succession.

“Our launch with Caesars is a significant milestone for ODDSworks and validates our new content strategy. We are grateful for the trust that Caesars’ digital team has placed in us and we are focused on increasing our North American presence by providing leading iGaming operators like Caesars with our newest games, which we expect will help deliver sustainable, long-term growth,” said Kunal Mishra, ODDSworks Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital, added: “We’re grateful to continually add unique content to our catalog of online casino games and launching with ODDSworks brings exciting new titles online for us in multiple jurisdictions. We look forward to seeing how online casino players across our marquee platforms in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia engage with these games.”

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform and O-Connect aggregation layer is approved and operating in multiple jurisdictions including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Quebec. It powers the ODDSworks’ and selected partners games. ODDSworks has integrated with many major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to players.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a vast range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with top quality graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks’ team now brings over 100 years of gaming experience to the table.