Portland Trail Blazers Announce New Partnership With Shift4 for Integrated Payments & Commerce Technology

PORTLAND, Ore. & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portland Trail Blazers have announced a new partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to enhance the fan experience on game day. The partnership officially tips off this spring with the technology fully integrated prior to the 2025-26 NBA season.

Shift4’s payment technology will fully integrate into transactions at Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The new technology will power point-of-sale concessions transactions at both venues, including the frictionless grab-and-go stands, providing a fast and seamless purchasing experience for guests.

"We’re excited to partner with Shift4 to bring their innovative integrated payments and commerce technology to the Rose Quarter,” said David Long, Vice President of Digital and Innovation, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience and their technology will help us provide fast concessions transactions across our campus so that fans can spend more time in their seats enjoying a game or concert.”

"We are thrilled to bring our payment solutions to the Portland Trail Blazers and their iconic venues," said Michael Isaacman, Shift4's Chief Commercial Officer. "This partnership represents our continued expansion across major sports venues, where our technology creates meaningful improvements in transaction speed and security. By powering both traditional and grab-and-go concessions throughout the Rose Quarter, we're helping transform the fan experience at every game and event.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

ABOUT SHIFT4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 37 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.