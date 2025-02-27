Softchoice Commits $900,000 of In-kind Technology Support for TakingITGlobal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softchoice, a leading software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider, and TakingITGlobal, a Canadian charity supporting youth action and social innovation, facilitating connected learning, and fostering creativity and digital skills, today announced a partnership that will enable TakingITGlobal to leverage Softchoice’s full suite of software, cloud and AI capabilities.

Through the partnership, Softchoice will contribute up to $900,000 of in-kind services over 3 years to help TakingITGlobal increase the scale and scope of their programming, including the continued expansion of TakingITGlobal’s award-winning Connected North program. Connected North uses best-in-class collaboration technology to deliver live, interactive learning experiences in over 200 schools, benefiting more than 40,000 students in remote Indigenous communities.

Softchoice employees will also benefit from learning opportunities related to Canadian and Indigenous histories through the Whose.land and Create to Learn platforms, and events with Connected North’s network of content providers.

“TakingITGlobal exemplifies how a technology-enabled organization can leverage cloud, AI, and workplace services to tackle critical social and educational challenges in remote Canadian communities,” said Sean Denomey, Senior Vice President, Services, Softchoice. “This partnership enables TakingITGlobal to fully utilize our service capabilities to advance their mission. We are proud to continue our support for an incredible organization making a significant impact for Indigenous students across Canada.”

“Softchoice’s technology expertise will increase our capacity to service educators and students by ensuring our technology infrastructure needs are met and helping us adopt AI,” said Michael Furdyk, Co-founder and Director of Technology at TakingITGlobal. “This means we can focus on serving educators more effectively, reaching more schools and further enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.”

Softchoice is committed to mobilizing its resources, expertise and people to strengthen the ability of charities to address critical issues faced by its local communities.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is a Software and Cloud-Focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit: www.softchoice.com

About TakingITGlobal

TakingITGlobal designs and delivers youth engagement programs leveraging the power of community, technology and creativity. Learn more: https://www.tigweb.org/about/

