Vital Voices Selects Veritone’s AI-based Digital Media Hub for Digital Asset Management to Amplify the Voices of Women Changemakers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, today announced that Vital Voices Global Partnership, a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering women leaders worldwide, has chosen Veritone’s Digital Media Hub (“DMH”) to enhance media management and storytelling. The collaboration underscores the transformative potential of AI technology for social good and is facilitated through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS.

For over 27 years, Vital Voices has supported over 47,000 women leaders in 188 countries, tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Veritone’s AI-driven Digital Media Hub will enable Vital Voices to manage, organize and distribute their digital content seamlessly, empowering their global mission to amplify the voices of women changemakers.

"At Vital Voices, we believe in the power of technology to amplify our message and accelerate the impact of the women leaders we support," said Tara King-Hughes, vice president, Tech & Data, Vital Voices. "Veritone Digital Media Hub is backed by AWS's secure and scalable infrastructure, which empowers us to create compelling narratives by centralizing media assets, utilizing AI-driven metadata tagging and enhancing search capabilities. These features streamline our storytelling process, making it easier to find and organize content while effortlessly sharing and collaborating to create cohesive narratives that resonate with our community and support Vital Voices' mission."

Veritone Digital Media Hub empowers organizations to create compelling narratives by centralizing media assets, utilizing AI-driven metadata tagging and enhancing search capabilities. These features streamline the storytelling process, making it easier to find and organize content, while effortless sharing and collaboration tools allow for engaging, cohesive narratives that resonate with audiences and support the nonprofit's mission.

Veritone’s Digital Media Hub is an AI-powered digital asset management and monetization solution that helps organizations enrich and manage digital assets including video, audio, images and documents, and create new revenue streams through robust e-commerce capabilities. Built on Veritone’s aiWARETM enterprise AI platform, DMH simplifies content workflows and reduces manual tasks through automation, empowers teams to share content from anywhere in real-time, can reduce media management cost and enables impact-driven storytelling for customers.

“Our collaboration with Vital Voices illustrates how AI and cloud technology can drive meaningful change, empowering organizations to innovate and operate more effectively. Together with AWS, we’re committed to advancing the vision of AI for good,” said Sean King, chief revenue officer, Veritone.

The world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, AWS has long supported innovation through its more than 200 fully-featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises and leading government agencies—use AWS to lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster.

“Veritone is creating new opportunities for content creators as AI technology rapidly reshapes nearly every aspect of our world. AWS is proud to help support innovators leveraging AI and the cloud to enact positive, meaningful change, and we look forward to seeing how Vital Voices harnesses the Veritone Digital Media Hub to further their mission,” shared Chris Blandy, director of strategy and business development for media and entertainment, games, and sports at AWS.

Veritone’s award-winning AI solutions are currently used by some of the world’s most recognizable brands, including NCAA, iHeartRadio, NBC Universal, CNBC, Bloomberg and CNN. DMH can be purchased directly within the AWS cloud environment, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, scalability, monetization and performance for AI initiatives.

