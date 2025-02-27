Marsapet Launches First Dog Food Featuring FeedKind Pet Protein

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calysta and Marsapet have launched the first complete dog food featuring FeedKind Pet protein, a cultured protein fermented without using any arable land or animal ingredients.

Produced under its Marsavet line and targeted at animal health, MicroBell dry kibble is a vegan, grain free, and gluten free pet food with all the necessary amino acids to keep dogs healthy.

MicroBell is primarily comprised of sweet potatoes, peas, FeedKind protein, and potatoes, and is particularly well suited for dogs with allergies or sensitive stomachs.

The high nutrient density, balanced amino acid profile, and attractive palatability of FeedKind Pet make it an excellent option for pet parents who want the nutrition usually available in animal protein, without the animal.

Herman Sloot, Calysta’s VP of Global Sales said: “Marsapet are true innovators in the industry and with MicroBell, they’re introducing both the first pet food to use FeedKind Pet protein, and a new choice for pet parents who want to give their dogs high-quality protein that does not impact on the planet’s biodiversity.

“This will be the first of many pet foods launched to feature FeedKind Pet protein. Calysta and its partners have the largest production capacity of any alternative protein in the world, and it’s here now. Most importantly, we are producing an ingredient with industry-leading nutrition, palatability, and postbiotic benefits – and all without using arable land. It’s a game-changer for the pet food sector.

“We look forward to seeing the ingredient used across all categories – dry and wet foods for both dogs and cats.”

FeedKind Pet, which is non-GMO, recently received official vegan accreditation from Swiss-based V-Label and can now be included across vegetarian and vegan product ranges.

Marsapet CEO, Marcel Hoffmann said: “We have always been pioneers in pet nutrition, and launching the first-ever dog food featuring FeedKind Pet protein is a truly special milestone for us.

“This project is a labor of love, and we have poured our hearts into bringing this groundbreaking product to market. With MicroBell, we are setting new standards in sustainable, high-quality pet food, offering pet owners a nutritious, innovative alternative without compromising on quality or taste.”

MicroBell is available now in European pet food stores and online.

FeedKind is a cultured protein produced using a natural fermentation process. It’s made by fermenting land-free carbon, using no animal or plant ingredients. The nutritionally-rich protein uses little water in its production. Calysseo, Calysta’s JV with Adisseo, can produce 20,000 tonnes of FeedKind ingredients per year, and occupies a tiny footprint when compared to livestock or crop farming, making it high-quality choice for producers who want to up production to meet demand without having to impact further on wild spaces.

FeedKind Pet protein is approved for sale in the EU, UK, Canada, and many other countries, and Calysta expects to achieve US GRAS status for pet food later this year.

About Calysta

Calysta, Inc., San Mateo, CA, is a large-scale protein producer and innovator working towards a future where the world’s growing population has guaranteed food security. Calysta’s aim is to make protein without limits by fermenting low-cost carbon to create new feed and food products. Calysta makes sustainable protein ingredients that add to the global food supply.

FeedKind®, protein is made using very little water and no agricultural land by fermenting carbon to create a safe, nutritious, and traceable protein. Cultured via a natural fermentation, it is non-GMO, has a complete amino acid profile, is highly digestible, and helps promote a healthy gut.