Paychex Announces Expiration of HSR Waiting Period for Paychex’s Acquisition of Paycor

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) (“Paychex”), an industry-leading human capital management (HCM) company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory solutions in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll, announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), has expired with respect to Paychex’s previously announced acquisition of Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of HCM, payroll and talent software.

The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the major conditions to the closing of the acquisition, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close within the first half of calendar year 2025.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves over 745,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit www.paychex.com.

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.

