euroAtlantic Airways ends partnership with LAM

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--euroAtlantic Airways (“EAA”), a leading Portuguese company in aircraft wet-leasing and charter services, has terminated its contract with Linhas Aéreas de Moçambique, S.A. (“LAM”), the national flag carrier of Mozambique, with immediate effect due to LAM’s failure to settle their substantial financial debts.

The termination follows LAM’s announcement of the suspension of its Maputo–Lisbon route on 19 February 2025. EAA, which began operating the route for LAM in December 2023, was only informed of LAM’s sudden suspension of all services on this route on 11 February 2025.

EAA is committed to protecting its business interests and will take all necessary legal and commercial steps to ensure an orderly conclusion to the current contract.

Stewart Higginson, CEO & President of euroAtlantic Airways, commented: “EAA remains committed to delivering excellence in aviation services and maintaining the highest standards of reliability and integrity in all our partnerships. We trust that LAM will meet its outstanding financial obligations in full as a matter of urgency. Naturally however, we also remain available to support LAM in the future as the situation develops and to hopefully build on the relationship both parties have forged over recent years.”

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and Ad-Hoc flights across the globe, and has served 719 Airports in 176 countries in 30 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

To find out more visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt/en/quem-somos/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a European special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions, primarily to family-owned businesses. Established in 2013, Njord Partners has invested in 24 businesses and manages capital in excess of €1 billion.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/