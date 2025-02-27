Unum Group Announces $3.4 Billion Long-Term Care Reinsurance Transaction with Fortitude Re

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) announced today that its Unum Life Insurance Company of America subsidiary (Unum America) has agreed to enter into an agreement to cede to Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Fortitude Re), on a coinsurance basis, individual LTC insurance policies representing 19% of Unum's total LTC block and a quota share of IDI policies reinsured from an affiliate representing 20% of Unum's total in-force IDI premium, effective January 1, 2025.

At the closing of the transaction, Unum America will cede $3.4 billion of individual LTC reserves and approximately $120 million of IDI in-force premium to Fortitude Re, who will then retrocede biometric risk to a highly rated global reinsurer. The IDI portion of the transaction will consist of business reinsured from an affiliate, Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company, and will not include new business going forward.

Overall, the transaction is expected to generate an estimated $100 million capital benefit, comprised of a $200 million capital impact related to the reinsured LTC block and a $300 million capital benefit related to the reinsured IDI block. Unum will continue to provide service and administration for the reinsured business. The transaction is expected to close during 2025, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

“ The transaction announced today with Fortitude Re is consistent with our strategy of growing a leading employee benefits business while reducing our exposure to the legacy long-term care business. Through this action we further improve our risk profile, decrease the footprint of the closed block, and shift focus towards our more capital efficient, higher-returning core businesses,” said Richard P. McKenney, president and chief executive officer. “ The transaction also validates our assumptions for the LTC block, and the actions we have taken over the last several years. We remain committed to our closed block strategy, pursuing opportunities to optimize our capital, and delivering value for our shareholders.”

Members of Unum Group senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the reinsurance transaction.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, a presentation with details of the transaction and additional information is available on the company’s investors website.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to Unum in connection with this transaction.

