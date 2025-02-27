8x8 Transforms Patient Engagement with EHR-Compliant Solutions Through SpinSci Technology Partnership

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced a partnership with SpinSci Technologies to deliver a patient care solution that integrates 8x8 Contact Center with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems such as EPIC, Oracle Cerner, AthenaHealth, and Meditech. The partnership enables improved patient engagement, streamlined healthcare workflows, and secure, compliant data management.

SpinSci’s Patient Assist Technology provides high touch assistance via any digital channel, giving agents a 360° view of the patient record, helping to drive speed to care. This partnership between SpinSci and 8x8 enables healthcare organizations to:

Streamline agent and operational efficiency.

Enhance patient experiences by increasing patient intake while decreasing handle times.

Deliver personalized care to patients.

Reduce regulatory compliance risks with secure, HIPAA-compliant data management.

Ensure seamless connectivity across platforms while enabling organizations to purchase jointly integrated solutions directly from 8x8 and channel resell partners.

The combined solution delivers first-class communications and integration with EHR systems to unify care journeys. Its seamless integration simplifies access to care and claims processing. It empowers healthcare organizations with conversational AI powered chatbots for personalized self-service including appointment scheduling, two-way SMS reminders to reduce missed appointments, and video supported remote consultations. 8x8 analytics provide a holistic view of all interactions including speech and sentiment analysis to ensure compliance and improve overall performance and patient engagement.

According to SpinSci, healthcare organizations leveraging their Patient Assist solution saved a combined 6 hours per day, including an average decrease of 43 seconds per call for identifying and verifying patients. These consolidated workflows showed to dramatically reduce the average number of clicks to execute and access patient care, allowing healthcare providers to focus less on administrative tasks and more on delivering high-quality care.

“Since joining the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, our customers are seeing even more meaningful improvements that positively impact the lives of countless patients,” said Rohit Potaraju, Vice President of Product at SpinSci Technologies. “Our goal is to provide the best experience for care teams and patients and we look forward to the impact we will make alongside 8x8.”

"Transforming patient care isn’t just a goal, it’s a necessity," said Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. "Our partnership with SpinSci Technologies and the integration of its Patient Assist technology with the 8x8 Contact Center represents an innovative solution that redefines how healthcare organizations orchestrate and elevate patient engagement while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. This integration isn’t just about streamlining processes, it’s about empowering care teams to deliver unmatched, personalized experiences that set a new standard for excellence in patient care."

Built on the 8x8 Platform for CX, the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem program nurtures a collection of leading technology partners that encourages innovation and provides enterprises with the solutions they need to provide their own customers with exceptional experiences.

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX and IT leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

To learn more about the SpinSci Technologies and 8x8 partnership, and its integrated business solutions, visit: https://www.8x8.com/products/integrations/spinsci-patient-assist

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience—combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. We help customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8x8® is a trademark of 8x8, Inc.