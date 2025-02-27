Innovaccer Partners with Sacramento County Department of Health Services to Transform Social Health Information Exchange (SHIE) for Medi-Cal and Justice-Involved Populations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a partnership with Sacramento County Department of Health Services to launch the Social Health Information Exchange (SHIE), branded as Sacramento Health Connect (SHC). Powered by Innovaccer’s GHAAP (Government Health AI and Data Analytics Platform), SHC will integrate, share, and exchange data across health, criminal justice, and social services sectors, enabling Sacramento County to improve care coordination, streamline care delivery, and enhance access to critical programs for Medi-Cal and justice-involved populations.

This partnership marks a significant step in Sacramento County’s mission to integrate siloed systems, facilitating real-time data sharing. By centralizing and harmonizing data, Sacramento County will improve care coordination and service delivery, aligning with the objectives of California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative. CalAIM is a multi-year program by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) designed to provide enhanced care coordination and quality improvement initiatives for Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

“ We are excited to partner with Innovaccer to introduce Sacramento Health Connect and enhance this important work,” said Tim Lutz, Director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services. “ By integrating data in real-time, we can enhance care coordination, streamline services, and ensure individuals have better access to the resources they need to recover, stay healthy, and build resilience. Our vision at Sacramento County Department of Health Services is and will always remain focused on finding opportunities to promote a healthy and thriving community and we feel strongly that this project is a game changer in how we help connect and serve the community.”

" We’re honored to support Sacramento County in advancing whole-person care," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. " By pioneering the integration of health and social services data, Sacramento County is breaking down barriers and building a future where care is truly holistic for those who need it the most. This collaboration demonstrates how integrated data systems can break down silos, improve outcomes, and create a more efficient and connected healthcare ecosystem. Together, we’re paving the way for a future where care is accessible, coordinated, and holistic."

