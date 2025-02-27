NAES and Gecko Announce $100M Deal Deploying AI and Robotics to Transform the American Power Grid

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAES, America’s largest independent power operator with 65GW under management, and Gecko, the company pioneering the development of AI-driven platforms using robotics, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the reliability and operational efficiency of American power production following President Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency on January 20th. The companies announced an initial multi-year agreement valued in excess of $100 million with the option for the deal to grow beyond $250 million as demand warrants with one focus: modernizing power plants to meet the energy crisis in America.

The agreement lays the foundation for NAES and Gecko to combine strengths in robotics and AI-driven platforms with deep operational excellence in the energy sector — in both thermal and renewable energy — as the U.S. faces the threat of insufficient energy. Caused by an awakening of technology, including AI and data centers, transportation, electrification and the re-industrialization of America, an increased national demand of around 16% is projected in the next 4 years on the already fragile U.S. grid. Data center power demand alone will grow 160% by 2030.

With NAES powered by Gecko, power production facilities will significantly improve their use of advanced technology like AI-driven platforms with the unique advantage of being built on the back of robots collecting data and taking actions in the real world. The two companies will also seek to attract the talent, investment and governmental support necessary to transform the sector and future-proof against any further crises.

“The White House has rightly acknowledged that we are in an energy crisis, and that continuing on our current path for production and supply puts our country at risk,” said Jake Loosararian, Co-founder and CEO of Gecko Robotics. “ We’re proud to partner with NAES and, together, bolster the U.S.’ energy security at some of our most critical power facilities using what America does better than anyone – innovation!”

“ The demand for energy is going to grow substantially over the next five to ten years, and we need to be smarter about how technology can support our workforce and infrastructure to deliver this,” said Mark Dobler, President and CEO of NAES. “ Every kilowatt counts. By partnering with Gecko, we are able to be a pioneer for the industry and demonstrate the advantage that can be gained when turning to innovation and technology, because it’s essential we deliver for our country.”

“ Throughout its history, Pennsylvania has been on the cutting edge of robotics, technology, and energy – and this partnership between Gecko and NAES shows what the next generation of energy projects could look like in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “ Under my Administration, I have an energy plan to spark new innovation and build a more reliable, affordable energy grid by incentivizing new projects, streamlining permitting approvals, and encouraging communities to lower utility bills through shared energy resources. By coming together around an energy strategy, we can support groundbreaking projects like this, lower costs for consumers, create more jobs, and position the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come.”

Gecko’s wall-climbing robots, drones, robot dogs, and fixed-sensors collect an unprecedented amount of data on critical infrastructure, which is fed into Gecko’s AI-powered software platform, Cantilever®, to view and identify asset health issues, as well as accurately predict optimizations of plant asset performance. Not only does this reduce unexpected downtime and reactive maintenance through prediction models, but it also allows facilities to learn from similar Cantilever-run facilities about how to yield the most optimum performance without causing catastrophic failures. Furthermore, as robotics improve, more actions will be taken by robots in the field to increase NAES’ already industry-leading reputation and record on safety.

Attracting and retaining top talent has become a significant challenge for the power industry as approximately four workers retire for every one that is hired. While the tech sector thrives with an abundance of applicants, the power industry often struggles to compete. By embracing cutting-edge technologies, like AI and robotics, NAES and Gecko plan to make the power industry a more attractive destination for top talent. Additionally, critical knowledge about how to run the traditional assets will not be forgotten.

NAES manages the second largest fleet of power generation assets in the United States and, unlike regulated utilities, has developed its know-how from delivering world-class services to hundreds of customers over four decades. The rich fabric of NAES IP is unparalleled. Data from Gecko Robotics has shown that its AI-driven platform and robotic technology can reduce reactive maintenance by 80% and double the lifespan of an asset — significantly improving the reliability of infrastructure. Additionally, with the health of infrastructure data, Gecko’s ability to optimize asset performance is unmatched.

The historic new partnership will support the reliability of infrastructure managed by NAES as demands for power production and the professionals who operate them are expected to grow further over the next decade.

About NAES

NAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation landscape. Founded in 1980, NAES and its 4,000 team members provide decades of experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, operate and maintain both traditional and renewable energy facilities.

About Gecko Robotics

Gecko is transforming how the world’s most critical organizations build, operate and maintain their critical infrastructure. By combining the predictive power of AI with the granularity of robotically-collected data layers, Gecko empowers decision making at scale for a more reliable and sustainable future.