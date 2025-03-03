Twilio Partners With Singtel to Deliver Secure, Branded RCS Messaging for Businesses in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today’s leading brands, is partnering with Singtel, Asia’s leading communications technology group to offer businesses in Singapore a platform to connect with their customers through secure and branded messaging, directly in their mobile inboxes.

With consumer expectations around data privacy and security on the rise, businesses worldwide need to establish trust with customers when interacting with them – and Rich Communications Services (RCS) Business Messaging has emerged as an avenue for brands to accomplish that. In Singapore, Twilio’s 2024 Consumer Preferences report found that nearly 8 in 10 Singapore consumers (79%) will trust a brand’s communication more if it includes a verification badge, while almost 7 in 10 (68%) report that receiving a branded text message will make a brand more trustworthy.

“As consumers grow increasingly savvy and discerning, they demand trusted and immersive experiences at every touchpoint. RCS messaging offers an enhanced alternative to SMS and bridges the gap between traditional messaging and the interactive experiences offered by over-the-top channels. It provides the perfect solution to deliver interactive, dynamic communications while assuring customers of the sender’s identity,” said Robert Woolfrey, Vice President, APJ, Communications at Twilio. “We’re thrilled to partner with Singtel to empower businesses in Singapore to deliver exceptional customer experiences and foster trusted, meaningful relationships.”

“Businesses in Singapore must adapt to the evolving expectations of consumers who are seeking more immersive interactions, especially through their mobile devices. Our partnership with Twilio, enables businesses in Singapore to tap on RCS messaging to deliver rich and interactive communications that can improve their engagement with their customers in new and exciting ways,” said Terence Lai, VP of Digitalisation, Products and Partnerships at Singtel.

Twilio makes it simple to start leveraging and benefitting from RCS:

Automatic upgrade: Twilio intelligently upgrades SMS messages to RCS on supported devices. RCS messages up to 160 UTF-8 characters are priced the same as standard SMS making it a cost-effective upgrade.

Immediate testing: Branded profiles can be built directly in the Twilio Console to begin testing with designated devices immediately.

Zero code changes: Once the sender is approved, it can be activated in the Console without any code modifications, API integrations, or changes in configurations. Twilio manages registration and onboarding with international carriers, capability checks, and provides tools to ensure messages are delivered over SMS when RCS is not available.

Improved Metrics: Businesses can leverage valuable data and insights into customer engagement including RCS read receipts within existing Twilio dashboards.

Singapore marks the first Asian country where Twilio is offering RCS Business Messaging (RBM). Businesses across diverse sectors in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, and other countries are already using Twilio's RBM solutions to improve customer engagement. This expansion into Singapore underscores Twilio's commitment to bringing rich, interactive messaging capabilities to more businesses globally.

