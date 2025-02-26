Kopin Awarded Over $4 Million in Orders for Pilot Helmet Augmented Reality (AR) Display Systems

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of high-performance optical systems and microdisplays, announced today that it has been awarded multiple production orders for microdisplays to be used in several pilot helmet mounted display (HMD) systems.

“We are gratified by the continued trust that tier 1 prime contractors place on Kopin to deliver the high-performance custom-designed and tested microdisplays they need to meet our warfighters’ needs,” said Bill Maffucci, SVP Business Development and Strategy at Kopin Corporation. “The microdisplays used in these systems undergo an unparalleled level of performance and durability testing before being shipped to the customer for helmet integration. The aviation platforms that these systems are used on are the most advanced in the world and we are proud that our displays have been selected again to support and protect our pilots.”

The HMD systems each use custom-designed highly reliable active-matrix liquid crystal (AMLCD) microdisplays that give the pilots extensive flight, tactical and sensor information, in augmented reality (AR) – meaning it is layered on top of the pilots direct view of their field of vision. This AR technology helps to enhance situational awareness, precision and safety—even when the pilot is operating in the harshest of tactical and environmental conditions.

“To date, we’ve supplied over 12,000 microdisplays for the world’s most sophisticated military aircraft. These new orders solidify Kopin’s role as the leading supplier of application-specific microdisplays and optical systems where and when performance matters the most,” said Maffucci.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com or watch Kopin featured on Straight Arrow News https://tinyurl.com/3hwpw2zd. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

