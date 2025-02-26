KEV Group Enters Next Phase with Five Arrows Following Successful Serent Capital Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serent Capital, a leading growth-focused private equity firm, announced today that KEV Group, a leading North American provider of school activity fee management software, is entering a new phase of strategic growth with the support of Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, as Serent successfully concludes its investment. This transition marks a significant milestone in KEV Group’s continued expansion within the K-12 education sector.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, KEV Group is a trusted partner to over 26,000 school districts across 41 U.S. states and 9 Canadian provinces, more than any other provider in the market with over $4 billion in funds managed annually. The company’s SchoolCash platform is the only all-in-one solution for school fund management that meets the financial management and reporting, payments, and workflow requirements at both the district- and school-level. The solution benefits parents/guardians with ease-of-use, convenience, and support for all payment types.

Serent Capital, an active investor in the EdTech industry, originally invested in KEV Group in September 2018. Shortly after the investment, KEV Group acquired Technology Resource Associates (“TRA”), a provider of cloud-based school activity fund accounting software to K-12 schools, making KEV Group one of the largest providers of financial management and online payments software in North America. Over the course of the investment, Serent played a supporting role in KEV Group’s growth as the company scaled its operations, expanded its product offering, and made several strategic acquisitions. During Serent’s ownership, KEV Group experienced significant growth, meaningfully expanded its North American market presence, and solidified its leadership position in the K-12 education technology sector.

"Serent Capital has been an invaluable partner in KEV Group’s evolution,” commented Bram Belzberg, Chairman and CEO of KEV Group. "We’re grateful for their many contributions to our incredible growth over the past six years, and excited to build on this momentum as we continue to transform school financial management across North America."

“As one of the most trusted providers of school financial management solutions, KEV Group has built a market-leading platform that drives measurable value for K-12 school districts across North America,” said Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital. “We are proud of the company’s achievements during our partnership. Its strong leadership team and commitment to innovation have been key to KEV’s success, and we are confident that KEV Group will continue to thrive under Bram’s leadership.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisors to KEV Group, with Torys LLP acting as legal advisors.

About KEV Group

KEV Group provides the only comprehensive solution that enables K-12 school districts to manage school activity and district fees with accuracy, efficiency, and transparency. By integrating and automating all aspects of school fee management, KEV Group’s solutions empower districts and schools with real-time financial oversight and operational efficiency. More than 26,000 schools across North America rely on KEV Group to manage over $4 billion in activity funds annually. For more information, visit www.KEVGroup.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.