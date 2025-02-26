Award-Winning Coherence Credit Strategies Joins iCapital® Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award winning Coherence Credit Strategies proudly announces the firm’s partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth and asset management industries. Starting today, Coherence Credit Strategies will be available on iCapital Marketplace, the industry’s destination for alternative investments.

“We are happy to be partnering with iCapital and provide wealth managers and their clients access to our offerings,” said Sal Naro, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Coherence Credit Strategies. “As alternatives continue to gain acceptance, it’s crucial for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), family offices, and other qualified investors to have access to high-quality investment products through a platform that allows them to seamlessly research, invest, and monitor their performance.”

"By making Coherence available on iCapital Marketplace, we are providing investors with a powerful tool to enhance their portfolios, whether they are looking to diversify, mitigate risk, or pursue steady returns," Naro added.

The move for Coherence to participate on iCapital Marketplace marks a significant step in making the strategy more accessible to a broader range of qualified investors seeking innovative credit strategies.

About Coherence Credit Strategies

Coherence is a liquid alternative fixed income credit strategy with long and short exposure focused on investment grade, crossover, and high yield corporate credit markets mainly in North America and Europe. Its unconstrained approach seeks to capitalize on both improving and deteriorating changes in credit valuations and ratings trajectories with an emphasis on risk-adjusted absolute returns, capital preservation, and low volatility of returns. Coherence is a division of Tiptree Advisors, which manages $1.8 billion in assets and serves as the asset management arm of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), a publicly traded company.

Coherence Credit Strategies recently won the Fund of the Year in the Credit Long/Short category at the With Intelligence HFM 2024 US Hedge Fund of the Year awards. The strategy has also received the prestigious title of Fund of the Year in its category from Hedgeweek in both 2022 and 2023, as well as past awards from AI Hedge Fund Global Fixed Income Focused Alternative Investment Firm of the Year in 2014 and Alt Credit Intelligence for US Performance Awards 2016 for Long/Short credit. The firm did not pay to be considered for these awards.

About Tiptree Advisors

Tiptree Advisors, LLC is an asset manager with over $1.8 billion in assets under management that focuses on High Yield, Investment Grade, Structured Credit, Public Equities, and Direct Investments. Tiptree Advisors is a subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT).

1 iCapital, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY FUND OR SECURITY.