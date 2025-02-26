Nitrogen and Shaping Wealth Partner to Bring Behavioral Finance Education to Financial Advisors

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze), the leading developer of integrated risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research and planning software for financial advisors, has partnered with Shaping Wealth, a pioneer in behavioral finance education, to offer curated learning experiences that help advisors to compete and thrive.

“Nitrogen has always been about empowering advisors to deliver advice that helps clients invest fearlessly. Since we began, we’ve been focused on harnessing investor psychology to keep clients invested longer,” said Rachel Cameron, Head of Partnerships at Nitrogen. “By bringing Shaping Wealth’s education to our community, we’re giving advisors the tools they need to understand the psychology of financial planning and better serve their clients.”

Through this partnership, Nitrogen advisors will gain access to Shaping Wealth’s industry-leading content, including CFP® approved courses delivered via joint webinars and sessions offered at Nitrogen’s Fearless Investing Summit.

The first CFP® approved webinar in this collaboration is set for March 12, providing advisors with actionable insights into the psychology of financial planning. Shaping Wealth’s expertise in applied behavioral finance and psychology has already impacted firms ranging from independent RIAs to Fortune 500 companies. This partnership makes that knowledge more accessible to Nitrogen’s advisors, further bridging the gap between financial planning and human behavior.

“We’re delighted to partner with Nitrogen to expand access to our learning disciplines,” said Brian Portnoy, Founder at Shaping Wealth. “Advisors who embrace these insights will be better equipped to guide their clients through the emotional decisions of investing and their broader financial life.”

Register for the upcoming March 12 webinar here.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

About Shaping Wealth

Shaping Wealth is a leading provider of learning and training solutions for the global wealth management industry, specifically in applied behavioral finance and the psychology of financial planning. Led by a team of experts in behavioral finance, psychology, neuroscience, and financial planning, Shaping Wealth develops coaching and content experiences designed to educate and inspire advice firms ranging from small RIAs to Fortune 500 companies. The firm has pioneered “human first” financial guidance through transformative programs such as Building the Behavioral Advisor and the Foundations of Behavioral Advice. To partner with Shaping Wealth in the humanizing of financial advice, visit us at www.shapingwealth.com.