CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security Supported on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it is bringing the power of CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Cloud intrusions increased 75% last year, highlighting the challenges security teams face with an expanding cloud attack surface and the increasing complexity of managing numerous disjointed tools. Stopping cloud breaches requires a modern platform that unifies visibility and protection across every attack path in today’s hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Falcon Cloud Security combines advanced cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities with the most comprehensive CNAPP on the market. It provides customers with a single, unified platform that helps secure applications, data, identities, AI models and SaaS environments across all major cloud providers, delivering complete multi-cloud protection.

"Organizations need a unified platform for cloud security — not a patchwork of solutions that fail to stop threats," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Today’s cloud security landscape is fragmented, forcing businesses to manage too many point products that increase costs, complexity and risk. CrowdStrike and Oracle are changing that. With Falcon Cloud Security supported on OCI, organizations get one platform for complete cloud protection.”

“Security should never be an afterthought especially in this rapidly evolving AI landscape,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With Falcon Cloud Security supported on OCI, customers gain access to a unified platform to help secure cloud workloads.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

