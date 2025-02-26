Infobip and Bayobab partner to transform SMS services in Africa

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip has entered a strategic five-year partnership with Bayobab, a leading African digital connectivity provider. Bayobab will use Infobip’s Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Customer Modules and Routing management to handle campaign management, APIs, and analytics and deliver SMS across Africa and beyond. Bayobab will also access Infobip’s security solutions such as a best-in-class firewall to ensure the safety of their mobile subscribers. With this partnership, Bayobab is streamlining its SMS connectivity and reducing associated administrative costs.

Bayobab is a leading connectivity and infrastructure provider in Africa which operates extensively across the continent, boasting over 115,000 km of fiber cable. Bayobab provides access to and manages, directly or indirectly, 24 subsea cables, along with over 70 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Traditionally, brands had to connect individually with each Mobile Network Operator (MNO) within the MTN Group to terminate SMS. With Infobip’s CPaaS enablement platform modules, Bayobab simplifies this process so that brands and aggregators can now securely connect once and terminate traffic to MTN and other operators. This solution offers enhanced control, security, reporting, and efficiency, benefiting brands, mobile operators, and message recipients.

Kedar Gupte, Chief Mobility Business Officer at Bayobab, said: “We wanted to simplify how brands manage messaging in Africa with a single access point, high-quality service, and necessary controls. Our partnership with Infobip equips us to do this on a large scale and is crucial for tapping into Africa’s growth potential, where consumers demand messaging solutions, chat apps, and internet access.”

Matija Ražem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip, added: “Our partnership optimizes Bayobab's SMS connectivity and routing across Africa, supporting its expansion plans. We invested heavily in our CPaaS enablement capabilities, which now serve MNOs worldwide with top-tier security and efficiency.

"Infobip has been managing global SMS traffic since 2006. We excel in the messaging ecosystem with the latest technology, secure processes, and best practices. Extending this to large entities is a logical next step. The timing is right for more mobile operator groups to adopt a hub approach and maximize their messaging opportunities.”

Infobip’s CPaaS enablement modules, now available to all MNOs, include the following:

Best-in-class CPaaS platform : campaign and ID management, bulk messaging, usage reports

: campaign and ID management, bulk messaging, usage reports Route management: source, destination, quality, volume, percentage, time, traffic type

source, destination, quality, volume, percentage, time, traffic type Revenue protection: grey route detection, automated penetration testing, least cost, minimum margin

grey route detection, automated penetration testing, least cost, minimum margin Unified reporting: management overview, partner access, flexible interface, trends analysis

management overview, partner access, flexible interface, trends analysis Onboarding: online visibility and onboarding for all brands, partners, and suppliers

These items are a critical component of Infobip’s significant CPaaS enablement solution. It can integrate core telco network capabilities with RCS MaaP building blocks and Camara-compliant network APIs. Infobip's CPaaS enablement solution and Developer Experience network will help telecoms monetize CPaaS opportunities more efficiently. It marks a major step for Infobip to democratize the messaging ecosystem globally, hand in hand with telcos.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.