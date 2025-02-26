Nex Playground and Universal Products & Experiences Launch Exclusive Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves Game Today

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, the leading motion technology company, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, today announced the launch of Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves. Available exclusively on the award-winning Nex Playground console, this interactive, motion-controlled game, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s popular preschool brand Gabby’s Dollhouse, invites players to explore Gabby’s magical dollhouse and enjoy fresh, fun experiences in each room, including racing, baking, dancing, bubble popping, gardening, and painting. Starting with two mini-games at launch, the fun will continue to grow as new rooms and mini-games are added, offering more opportunities to explore and play.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves Features:

Dollhouse Exploration: The game offers players a variety of rooms and mini-games to experience, from popping bubbles with MerCat in the bubbly bathroom to practicing garden magic with Kitty Fairy in the enchanting garden.

Collectible Characters: Players can unlock their favorite Gabby Cats by earning high scores and mastering each mini-game.

2-Player Co-Op Mode: Players can join the fun with family and friends through co-op play across the mini-games.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves marks Nex’s first major IP release of 2025, coming on the heels of several launches during the holiday season. As the second game released in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves further expands the console’s library of family-friendly games, and reinforces Nex Playground’s commitment to delivering interactive experiences for all ages.

“Gabby’s Dollhouse is the purr-fect family-friendly franchise to bring to life on Nex Playground,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. “Gabby’s Dollhouse: A-meow-zing Moves gives players all-new magical ways to explore, imagine, and move together like never before. We look forward to continuing our work with Universal Products & Experiences this year and beyond.”

Families interested in purchasing Nex Playground can find the console on Amazon as well as in Best Buy®, Target® and Walmart® online and select retail stores nationwide. Store availability can be found at https://nexplayground.com/stores. For more information and to view the full library of games, visit https://playground.nex.inc.

The latest season of Gabby’s Dollhouse is now streaming on Netflix and the upcoming feature film, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, opens in theaters nationwide Sept. 26.

About Nex

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that’s accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground gaming console launched in December 2023, is designed in California, manufactured by Skyworth, a leader in home entertainment, and is powered by an Amlogic premium AI chip. With Nex Playground, cutting-edge AI and computer vision technologies are used to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Games range from original sports and fitness titles, to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, Fruit Ninja and more. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has received RedDot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families. To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation’s hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has charted as a top 10 TV series in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.