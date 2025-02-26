Sinclair Oil Announces Partnership With NHL’s New Utah Hockey Club Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Oil (Sinclair), an HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) brand, today announced its latest sports partnership, a three-year agreement with Utah Hockey Club. Sinclair is proud to be an official partner of Utah Hockey Club, housed at the Delta Center, beginning in 2025 through 2027.

As part of the sponsorship, Sinclair will designate a “lucky row” at select home games and deliver DINO® merchandise and up to $25 off in fuel via the DINOPAY® app to those seated in the randomly chosen area. Special co-branded station giveaways are under development as are other annual promotional events with the team.

“Salt Lake City has been home to the Sinclair brand for generations, and we’re proud to welcome new opportunities, people and joy into a city we love,” said Fergie Theriault, vice president, branded marketing for HF Sinclair. “Our employees are excited about the opportunity to cheer for Salt Lake City in a new way, and we look forward to supporting the team in the off-season as well.”

To learn about Utah’s latest sports team, visit Utah Hockey Club’s page on the NHL website. For more information about Sinclair Oil and HF Sinclair, visit SinclairOil.com.

About HF Sinclair Corporation

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to its refineries and the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states and supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,600 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries.

About Sinclair Oil

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, there are more than 1,300 Sinclair-branded wholesale stations throughout the country and 300 additional branded licensed locations. DINOPAY® is an app-based payment system that allows users to pay for fuel and in-store items with their mobile device, track receipts, utilize fuel discounts and locate the nearest Sinclair location.