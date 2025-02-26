POTTERY BARN TEEN AND MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER LAUNCH HOME FURNISHINGS COLLABORATION

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new home furnishings collaboration with Major League Soccer (MLS) that celebrates the most popular sport in the world. MLS is the top-flight professional soccer league in the United States and Canada, setting a new attendance record in 2024 with over 12.1 million fans. Designed with the soccer fan in mind, the home collaboration includes sheet sets, quilts, wall décor, backpacks, and accessories crafted with sustainability-minded materials. Designs feature artful depictions of the club logos revered by the millions of MLS fans.

The collection offers designs with all 30 MLS club logos together to celebrate the full league, as well as customizable décor that features a superfan’s club of choice. The decorative shams and bed quilt are rooted in a dark chambray palette with large, embroidered club logos. The sheet set designed to complement the bedding features all the club logos in a colorful, repeating print on a crisp, white background. The textiles are crafted with soft 100 percent organic cotton to create a cozy and eco-minded space. Light up wall décor, a magnetic club logo board and backpacks and lunchboxes round out the collection with authentic MLS style. Together Pottery Barn Teen and MLS created a collection that not only celebrates the energy and thrill of the game, but also reflects the unity and camaraderie sports inspire.

“As soccer is the world’s most popular sport – and a favorite of so many kids and teens - we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with MLS on an exclusive home collection,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Pottery Barn Teen. “We are excited to create pieces that allow soccer fans to display their team pride in a new and inspiring way.”

“Major League Soccer is proud to work with Pottery Barn Teen on an exclusive home collection celebrating our league, our clubs, and the world’s greatest and most popular sport,” said Rachel Hoagland, MLS Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. “Pottery Barn Teen is the ideal brand to create pieces for fans looking to display their passion for their favorite MLS clubs in a new way.”

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 30th season in 2025 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

