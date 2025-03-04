MediaCo Holding Inc. and Trace Create Joint Initiative to Transform the Global Landscape of Hip Hop and Afro-Urban Culture

NEW YORK & PARIS & ZANZIBAR, Tanzania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the occasion of the Trace Awards & Summit in Zanzibar, Trace, the leading global media brand for Afro-Urban music, entertainment, and empowerment, and MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA), owner of the legendary HOT 97 and WBLS brands and FM radio stations, announced that they formed a groundbreaking joint initiative to amplify Hip Hop, R&B, and Afro-Urban culture worldwide.

This collaboration will unlock new content and distribution opportunities, leveraging the cultural influence of both brands to reach audiences across multiple platforms. Key initiatives include:

Co-Producing and Distributing Exclusive Content across digital and streaming platforms.

across digital and streaming platforms. Co-Hosting the Annual Trace Awards and other high-impact events.

and other high-impact events. Driving New Advertising and Distribution to increase reach, engagement and monetization.

“This is a historic moment for Hip Hop, R&B, and Afro-Urban culture,” said Olivier Laouchez, CEO of Trace. “For the first time, a powerhouse from the U.S., the birthplace of Hip Hop and R&B, is joining forces with a leader deeply rooted in Africa and the global diaspora. Together, we are creating a unified platform that will elevate our music, culture, and community on an unprecedented scale—bringing fans, artists, and brands closer than ever.”

Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP, Content & Growth Strategy, MediaCo, added: “Hip Hop has shaped global culture for over 50 years, influencing everything from music and fashion to lifestyle and social movements. Our work with Trace creates an unparalleled platform to expand the reach of our legendary brands and empower a new generation of artists and creators. We are excited to bring our content, events, and cultural impact to an even bigger international audience.”

This marks a bold new chapter in the evolution of Hip Hop and Afro-Urban culture, setting the stage for deeper connections, greater opportunities, and an unstoppable global movement.

ABOUT TRACE

Trace is a leading multimedia and digital platform dedicated to Afro-Urban music and cultures, as well as to the success of young people and artists. Trace regularly engages 350 million fans in 190 countries through multiple entertainment and empowerment platforms. More info at www.trace.plus | Download the free Trace+ app on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT MEDIACO

MediaCo Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) is a diverse owned, diverse targeted media business. MediaCo stands at the forefront of entertainment and news, uniquely positioned as a leader in reaching multicultural audiences. Through its diverse portfolio of digital, television, and radio properties, MediaCo engages over 35 million unique visitors each month, delivering a dynamic mix of free, ad-supported streaming and terrestrial entertainment, music, and news across all major media platforms and on all devices. More info at www.mediacoholding.com