Expedia Group and Southwest Airlines Announce Partnership

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a travel industry first, Expedia Group will now offer Southwest Airlines® flights overing the airline’s entire network of 117 destinations in 11 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean, allowing customers more booking opportunities.

With Southwest® flights now accessible on Expedia and other Expedia Group brands including Travelocity, Hotwire, Orbitz, and CheapTickets, customers can enjoy the convenience of booking Southwest on even more platforms.

A Win for Travelers

" We are pleased to broaden our distribution with this new cost-effective channel,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines. “ Expedia provides a high-quality experience, and we look forward to partnering with them to introduce new travelers to our extensive network and Southwest hospitality."

Greg Schulze, Expedia Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, " Southwest Airlines is a beloved brand known for its customer-first service and operational excellence. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to offer the most travel options and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Expanding Horizons

This partnership not only boosts visibility for Southwest Airlines but also leverages Expedia Group’s advanced data analytics and AI-driven tools. These tools help airlines efficiently reach more than 10 million average daily visitors across Expedia Group sites and deliver a seamless booking experience.

Starting this week, travelers can begin booking select Southwest flights on Expedia, with the ability to book any Southwest flights by Thursday.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands include: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on X @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn.

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 Full-time-equivalent active Employees as of Dec. 31, 2024

Media Contact: Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multimedia assets and other Company news.