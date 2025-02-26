World of Hyatt Steps up to the Pitch as the Official Sponsor of Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago Fire FC and Hyatt today announced a multi-year agreement, naming World of Hyatt as an Official Sponsor of Chicago Fire FC, providing fans with opportunities to get closer to the action – both on and off the soccer pitch through exclusive experiences.

To kick off this exciting new collaboration, the Fire and Hyatt are launching a new stay package with Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago, which is just steps away from Soldier Field where the team plays. The Chicago Fire FC Stay Package includes:

Discounted room rate at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place during Chicago Fire home games

Overnight parking at the hotel for duration of stay

$20 credit to Market at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago per stay

Discounted beverage at the hotel’s Arc Bar on game day

World of Hyatt x Chicago Fire FC branded memorabilia

Photo booth in Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago lobby

The Chicago Fire Stay Package must be booked in advance for the night of, or night before a Chicago Fire home game.

Hyatt will also offer FIND Experiences around this collaboration in the near future. The World of Hyatt FIND platform offers World of Hyatt members 500+ curated experiences to enhance their stay and immerse themselves in their destination.

“World of Hyatt embraces the transformative power of travel in many ways inviting members and guests to Be More Here with extraordinary and limited-time experiences, and our Chicago Fire FC sponsorship creates an opportunity for passionate soccer fans to experience the competition, hospitality, and matches that create memorable experiences,” said Laurie Blair, vice president, global marketing, Hyatt. “Together, we are creating moments for fans and travelers alike to have incredible game day and stay experiences, whether visiting the team at home in Chicago or on the road to watch an away game.”

World of Hyatt will become the presenting sponsor of the Fire’s most exclusive viewing experience at Soldier Field – the Benchside Seats presented by World of Hyatt. The Benchside Seats presented by World of Hyatt are just steps away from the pitch, giving fans unparalleled views of the action. In addition, World of Hyatt will be integrated into Chicago Fire ticketing experiences like the Fire Flash Sales, allowing fans to have affordable access to the Club’s hottest matches.

“It’s always wonderful to collaborate with an organization like Hyatt who also calls Chicago home,” said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations, Chicago Fire FC. “Like Hyatt, Chicago Fire is committed to ensuring a great experience for their guests, and we look forward to joining forces to create unmatched opportunities for Fire fans here in Chicago and across the country.”

Chicago’s 2025 first regular season home game will be against Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the upcoming 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com.

Stay tuned for additional offerings from the World of Hyatt and Chicago Fire FC collaboration. Not a World of Hyatt member yet? Sign up for free at hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play as one of the League’s first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. Chicago Fire FC’s affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club’s charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing nearly $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the art-facility, and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,400 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, and Alua Hotels & Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, and me and all hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, and Alua Hotels & Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Lifestyle Portfolio brands The Standard®, The StandardX and Bunkhouse® Hotels will participate in World of Hyatt in the future. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 54 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage®. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.