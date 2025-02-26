Hanes Partners with Urban Outfitters to Launch an Exclusive Hanes Heritage Capsule Collection for a Fresh Take on Basics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanes, America’s No. 1 brand of basic apparel, is drawing from its nearly 125-year legacy to release an exclusive collaboration with lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters. The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters capsule collection features 28 pieces of innerwear and apparel for men and women, blending nostalgia with the effortless style and self-expression that define today’s fashion and culture.

The exclusive collection provides a fresh new take on the beloved basics that are synonymous with Hanes. Boxer briefs, ribbed tanks, crew socks and tees have been given an on-trend redesign inspired by over a century of archival material from Hanes. Oversized Beefy-Ts®, stylish cropped sweatshirts, and boxers featuring a throwback Hanes logo waistband symbolize vintage Americana, while offering a modern twist on the brand.

“Our collaboration with Urban Outfitters gives Hanes a new platform to showcase our brand as one of America’s most iconic labels,” said Jane Newman, Chief Design Officer of HanesBrands. “Few brands have the longevity and legacy that Hanes has, and we had a ton of fun diving into our history together with Urban Outfitters to design this collection. It offers a youthful, vintage twist on the Hanes staples that have made us the beloved brand that we are today.”

The Hanes Heritage x Urban Outfitters collection doesn’t spare the comfort and quality that have led to Hanes being present in 9 out of 10 American homes — with pieces featuring soft, cozy cotton, and select styles offering tagless comfort, that shoppers expect from the brand.

With a growing demand for classic and effortlessly cool basics, this collection taps into modern trends that blend comfort and individuality in their everyday wardrobe. True to both brands’ DNA, the collection reimagines essentials to be as wearable as they are iconic.

“At UO, we are committed to offering our customers an assortment that both meets their needs but also creates a sense of discovery,” said Marybeth Cahill, Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters. “We think the Hanes Heritage x UO collection blends nostalgia with modern versatility - and we are excited for our customers to check it out.”

Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, the styles range in price from $10 to $45 and are offered in 50+ Urban Outfitters locations in the US and on urbanoutfitters.com, while supplies last.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a global leader in manufacturing basics and innerwear brands that are synonymous with comfort, quality, and value, and have been trusted by consumers around the world for generations. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the U.S.; Bonds, an Australian staple since 1915 that is setting new standards for design and innovation; Maidenform, America’s number one shapewear brand; and Bali, America’s number one national bra brand in the U.S. HanesBrands owns the majority of its worldwide manufacturing facilities and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.