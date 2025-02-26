Merchant and Venning Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Between Tax Services and Wealth Management with A Look Towards AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and guidance to independent financial services companies, today announced a strategic growth partnership with Venning Advisors, a full-service CPA and advisory firm with 150+ professionals across 15 U.S. offices.

Originally founded in New England in 1978, Venning is dedicated to helping SMBs and enterprise businesses, individuals, governments, non-profits, and trusts/estates with a comprehensive approach to their financial, tax and operational complexities and taking the industry forward with several AI-based initiatives to help solve for “what’s next” in the financial services arena.

As part of the firm’s U.S. growth strategy, Venning presents a compelling succession planning opportunity for CPA professionals, providing a customized pathway for seasoned CPA practitioners to transition their practices to Venning while preserving their clients, staff and legacy. By leveraging this platform, CPAs can transition their practice to a fellow CPA to ensure the most optimal continuity of service with a seamless integration.

"Merchant's diversified approach within financial services, extending beyond investment advisory to encompass the broader needs of clients, makes this partnership a natural fit. Their understanding of the interconnectedness of services like accounting, tax, and business owner advisory support aligns perfectly with Venning's expertise,” added Rishi Gautam, CPA, CEO of Venning. “Together, we can offer a more holistic and comprehensive solution that truly addresses the evolving demands of today's clients and integrate our expertise into a comprehensive advisory services framework."

Venning’s innovative advisory services platform facilitates collaboration between CPAs and financial advisors, allowing firms to offer integrated tax and financial planning services. This approach addresses the growing demand for tax-aware investment strategies and helps clients navigate increasingly complex tax environments.

“The integration of CPAs into the wealth management landscape represents a tremendous opportunity for firms to elevate their value proposition,” said Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “By partnering with Venning, we are helping firms bring tax expertise in-house, ensuring that financial advisors and CPAs work seamlessly together to deliver the most comprehensive and strategic advice to clients.”

This partnership will leverage Merchant’s extensive network and resources, driving greater efficiency, client retention, and long-term value creation for financial advisory firms. It offers a unique opportunity to enhance advisors’ service offerings and strengthen client relationships.

About Venning Advisors:

Venning Advisors is a full-service CPA and advisory firm, originally founded in New England in 1978. Venning works with businesses, individuals, governments, non-profits, and trust/estates to provide a comprehensive approach to their financial, tax and operational complexities. For additional information, please visit venningadvisors.com.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises of 100 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $180 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.