Iveda Transforms Liquid Storage Management for Gulf Western Oil

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global leader in AI-driven video analytics and IoT-based intelligent solutions, today announced the successful deployment of LevelNOW, its next-generation liquid storage management solution, for Australia’s leading oil company Gulf Western Oil. This advanced tracking and monitoring system has transformed Gulf Western’s liquid storage services, delivering real-time data to automate workflows, improve operational efficiency, and enhance revenue flow across its facilities.

According to Verified Markets Research, the global tank level monitoring system market is expected to grow to $1.5 Billion by 2031. As the market continues its upwards trajectory, Iveda is revolutionizing how large enterprise organizations like Gulf Western monitor oil and other fluid levels in remote tanks and containers.

"Iveda actively collaborates with organizations that reflect our core values, and our partnership with Gulf Western strongly reinforces our shared commitment to driving innovation, enhancing safety, and advancing sustainability," said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. "The successful deployment of LevelNOW across Australia is more than a milestone—it’s the foundation of a partnership primed for transformative growth and expansive scaling."

By integrating LevelNOW, Gulf Western gains unparalleled visibility and control over its liquid storage operations, optimizing resource management for more efficient and sustainable practices. Through its AI-driven platform and real-time alerts, LevelNOW provides continuous monitoring of liquid levels, ensuring timely refills across Gulf Western’s extensive customer base. Automating manual processes, Gulf Western can now preemptively schedule refills when tank levels are running low, allowing the company to turn revenue more quickly while providing cost savings on human resources.

“Iveda’s LevelNOW solution has revolutionized the way we manage our oil supply at Gulf Western,” said Nik Alpert, Group General Manager at Gulf Western Oil. “Instead of waiting for urgent customer calls, we now receive instant low-level notifications, which allows us to proactively reach out and schedule refills before they become critical. The technology has massively optimized our operations, reducing the need for manual monitoring and improving overall efficiency and resource management––all of which leads to tremendously effective customer service.”

Gulf Western has grown into a multi-million liter organization with an extensive distributor network throughout all states and territories of Australia, as well as New Zealand, Asia, Russia, and more. Through this partnership with Iveda––and the resulting operations enhancements––Gulf Western is more equipped than ever to scale quickly, leveraging LevelNOW to optimize inventory management, streamline distribution channels, and enhance customer engagement across its extensive market footprint.

Providing an industry-first solution for liquid storage management, LevelNOW––which currently holds two filed patents––features two distinct sensor types: a standard cap valve for standard 200-liter drums and an external sensor suited to various container sizes. LevelNOW is customizable to integrate smoothly with existing tank equipment and fittings, meeting the distinct needs of global customers like Gulf Western. With one cohesive system, oil and gas companies can ensure all aspects of the operation are communicating simultaneously, keeping employees out of harm’s way while providing major cost savings.

"LevelNOW is not only transforming Gulf Western, but also redefining the future of liquid storage worldwide,” adds Ly. “With unmatched AI-powered efficiency, cost savings, and operational intelligence, Iveda is set for explosive growth. This milestone marks just the beginning, as Iveda’s success with Gulf Western opens doors for discussions with additional industry leaders, driving accelerated adoption and promising continued momentum in both revenue and market expansion for shareholders."

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.