Circa Resort & Casino Joins the College Basketball Crown as a Founding Partner and Official Host Hotel of the College Basketball Crown Referees

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the College Basketball Crown announced Circa Resort & Casino (Circa), Downtown Las Vegas’ premier adults-only luxury resort, as a Founding Partner and the Official Host Hotel of the College Basketball Crown Referees. The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, highlights Circa’s cutting-edge amenities and commitment to creating world-class experiences for fans, athletes, and executives alike.

Launched by FOX Sports and AEG, the College Basketball Crown is a premier postseason college basketball tournament taking place from March 31 to April 6, 2025, in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena, airing on FOX and FS1. The tournament will feature 16 elite teams from conferences including the Big Ten, Big 12, and BIG EAST, along with additional at-large participants.

As the Official Host Hotel of the College Basketball Crown Referees, Circa will provide accommodations for all referees in addition to hosting exclusive events that elevate the overall tournament experience.

“Being part of the inaugural College Basketball Crown is an incredible opportunity to showcase our best-in-class amenities and one-of-a-kind experiences to a national audience,” said Derek Stevens, Owner and CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. “We are proud to play a key role in this landmark tournament, and we look forward to bringing the vibrant energy of downtown Las Vegas to life for fans, athletes, and all attendees joining us from around the world.”

Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas, Circa Resort & Casino offers 1.25 million square feet of innovative amenities and unmatched experiences. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, Circa features unparalleled offerings including Stadium Swim, a multi-tiered, rooftop pool and amphitheater with a 143 ft. screen; the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas; a rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the city, and award-winning dining options such as Barry’s Downtown Prime, among many other amenities. As a significant supporter of Las Vegas and marquee events in the local market, Circa aligns perfectly with the College Basketball Crown’s vision, leveraging the tournament’s national and global broadcast exposure to enhance both the resort’s visibility and the overall fan experience.

As part of the partnership, Circa will host several marquee events, including the “Crown Town Fan Fest at Stadium Swim,” on April 4. Leading up to the tournament’s Semifinals and Championship games, this event will feature an all-day pool party at Circa’s iconic Stadium Swim, bringing fans, tournament organizers, conference commissioners, athletic directors, university presidents, and more together. Additionally, Circa will host an exclusive Friday Night dining event at Barry’s Downtown Prime for tournament executives and university representatives, underscoring the hotel’s reputation as a leader in delivering unique and memorable hospitality experiences.

“Circa Resort & Casino represents a perfect blend of innovation and excellence, making them an ideal Founding Partner for the College Basketball Crown,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships and board member of the College Basketball Crown. “Their incredible amenities and dedication to hosting unforgettable events align perfectly with the vision we have for this tournament and the elevated experience we’re looking forward to providing all participants and attendees.”

As an official and Founding Partner of the College Basketball Crown, Circa will receive prominent brand exposure throughout the tournament, including courtside rotational signage, a featured segment on the main videoboard, and national media exposure on FOX Sports channels televising the tournament. Circa will also collaborate with Vivid Seats, the Official Ticketing Provider of the College Basketball Crown, to offer exclusive travel packages combining flights, accommodations, and VIP game and event tickets for fans seeking seamless and luxurious experiences.

“Circa Resort & Casino’s world-class amenities and vibrant downtown location will provide an incredible foundation for the inaugural College Basketball Crown,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports, and board member of the College Basketball Crown. “This agreement is key to our tournament’s success, offering fans and participants a truly unique Las Vegas experience.”

This first-of-its-kind partnership not only enhances the prestige of the College Basketball Crown but also highlights Circa’s dedication to supporting marquee events, positioning the resort as a premier destination for global sporting events.

For more information on travel packages and tournament updates, visit https://collegebasketballcrown.com or follow Circa Resort & Casino online.

ABOUT CIRCA SPORTS

Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in the country and is a leader in the city for sports futures. The venture currently offers physical betting locations in the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino, along with three additional southern Nevada locations; a book in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev; and a new brick-and-mortar book in American Place in Waukegan, Ill. Its mobile offerings are currently available in Nevada, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, and Kentucky. For more information, visit CircaSports.com.

ABOUT CIRCA RESORT & CASINO

Circa Resort & Casino is an all-new integrated resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The city’s first adults-only casino-resort, the AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world’s largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft. of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.