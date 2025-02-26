Advantage Capital closes financing for Kindlewood Phase II redevelopment, expanding affordable housing in Charlottesville, Va.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Capital, a leading impact investment firm that invests with intention in underserved areas and expands access to affordable housing opportunities across the country, announced today the financial closing for Kindlewood Phase II—a $68 million redevelopment in Charlottesville, Va.

The firm leveraged $9.6 million in state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs) in connection with the Virginia Housing Opportunity Tax Credit (HOTC) program, an essential tool for expanding the supply of affordable housing across the commonwealth.

“The Virginia HOTC program provides invaluable financial support to developments like Kindlewood II, driving meaningful change in communities facing housing challenges,” said William Fiederlein, Vice President, Advantage Capital. “This investment is an example of our continued commitment to deploying capital in Virginia that addresses affordable housing needs.”

The Kindlewood redevelopment is a multi-phase development designed to revitalize a 44-year-old housing community into a modern, inclusive, mixed-income neighborhood. In its second phase, it will add 100 new affordable homes, with approximately half serving as replacement units for existing residents and the rest as new affordable housing. The plans also feature a learning center, a community center, and the headquarters for Piedmont Housing Alliance, a key partner in Kindlewood’s development team.

"Kindlewood Phase II is a crucial step in the progress toward reaching resident redevelopment goals for their community,” said Sunshine Mathon, Executive Director, Piedmont Housing Alliance. “We are grateful to everyone who has dedicated their lives, vision, and passion to this extraordinary work.”

Phase II broke ground in January 2025 and completion is anticipated for fall 2026. This phase of the development is anticipated to deliver significant long-term benefits to families in Charlottesville and the broader community.

“National Housing Trust appreciates Advantage Capital’s partnership in financing this second phase of the Kindlewood redevelopment,” said Priya Jayachandran, President and CEO, National Housing Trust. “Construction of 100 new sustainably designed units and a new community resource center is a monumental step towards realizing the residents’ vision for a reimagined Kindlewood.”

Advantage Capital, which supported and actively advocated for the HOTC program alongside other organizations and entities, participates in state and federal tax credit programs to help developers finance housing developments and increase access to safe, high-quality, and affordable homes for low-income families, veterans, public service workers and other vulnerable populations in America.

