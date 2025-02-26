Casey's Announces Partnership with Feeding America® to Help Provide Millions of Meals to Families Across the Midwest and South

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the beginning of Casey’s annual campaign to combat food insecurity in partnership with Feeding America®. Now through April 1, Casey’s will raise funds to support the movement to end hunger through register roundups and online donations. The proceeds will support nearly 60 Feeding America® partner food banks in Casey’s communities.

In 2023, more than 47 million people in the United States experienced food insecurity, including nearly 14 million children. Food banks play a vital role in ensuring families and communities can bring meals home during times of economic hardship or personal crisis. In 2023, the Feeding America network of food banks distributed more than 5 billion meals across the country with support from partners like Casey’s and Celsius.

During this year’s giving campaign, Casey’s is collaborating with Feeding America and helping to provide 10 million meals*, which will go directly to neighbors facing hunger.

“ At Casey’s, we believe in the power of community. Our guests and team members are dedicated to fighting hunger in their very own neighborhoods,” said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Casey’s. “ In partnership with Feeding America® and Celsius, and with the generosity of our guests, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in Casey’s Country – especially rural areas – who may not have access to the food and resources they need to thrive.”

Guests can join the movement to end hunger with Casey’s and Feeding America by contributing to the campaign in two ways:

At the Register: Donate their change by rounding up on any in-store purchases at their local Casey’s.

Donate their change by rounding up on any in-store purchases at their local Casey’s. Online at Caseys.com: Add a donation to their online orders to Feeding America®.

" The movement to end hunger can succeed when we all work together to ensure that everyone has the food they need to thrive," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. " Neighbors experiencing hunger in rural areas face unique challenges such as limited transportation, low wages, underemployment, and long-term inequities that affect food access. With Casey's support and continued commitment to our mission, they are helping to connect food banks and neighbors with the food they need no matter where they live or who they are."

As a key Casey’s partner, Celsius is supporting the campaign with a donation that will help provide 250,000 meals*.

Casey’s is at the heart of every community it serves. To learn more about the company’s commitment to ensuring access to food, visit caseys.com/community.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Campaign is valid from February 26 to April 1, 2025.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.