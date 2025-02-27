Mitsubishi Electric Signs Joint Research Agreement with Six Organizations, Aiming to Achieve Deployable and Scalable Quantum Information Processing

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today it has signed a joint research agreement with Quantinuum K.K., Keio University, SoftBank Corp., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., YOKOHAMA National University, and LQUOM, Inc. Their collaboration aims to enable deployable and scalable quantum information processing by achieving and demonstrating the connection of multiple quantum devices in a practical environment.

Quantum technology is expected to significantly transform information processing in areas such as computing, communication and measurement, which serve as the foundation for scientific and technological advancement. In particular, within the field of computing, it is anticipated that practical quantum computers will emerge in the near future, coexisting with conventional classical computers and heralding their commercial utilization. However, even with the advent of such devices, a single computer will have limited processing capacity and may encounter service disruptions due to malfunctions or maintenance issues. Thus, the ability to connect multiple devices to enhance processing capabilities and enable flexible operation and management is required. Additionally, photons—elementary particles of light—are employed for the transmission of quantum information; these are frequently lost over long-distance connections, an issue which quantum repeating technology is capable of addressing.

The joint research that will result from this collaboration will focus on scalable quantum information processing technologies, including the interconnection of multiple quantum computers. The necessary steps towards the maturation of the technology are intra-site connections, connections between neighboring cities, and a worldwide quantum internet. The research will concentrate on realizing the first two of these.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/