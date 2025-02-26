Western Union and urpay Collaborate to Offer International Money Transfer Services

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union and urpay today announced the launch of international money transfer services in the urpay wallet, enabling customers to seamlessly send money to friends and family globally. The move aims to contribute towards Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to build an inclusive digital economy as part of its Vision 2030.

urpay, launched in 2021, is Saudi Arabia’s leading digital wallet with over 6.5 million users. It provides an integrated experience through a diverse range of over 50 services including payments, mobile top-ups, exclusive deals and money transfers.

Today’s announcement means that urpay customers will be able to send money transfers internationally to bank accounts, mobile wallets, or for cash collection at Western Union Agent locations across select countries. Both companies are also exploring opportunities to expand the breadth of Western Union’s global network for urpay customers over the coming weeks.

“We are excited to collaborate with urpay - bringing access to Western Union’s global money transfer network to urpay wallet customers,” said Giovanni Angelini, President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Western Union. “Saudi Arabia is a global leader in economic diversification, digital adoption and financial innovation, and we remain committed to supporting the country’s consumers and communities. Collaborating with urpay means we can further address their growing demand for digital money transfers, so that consumers can send money abroad with convenience and ease.”

Strengthening Cross-Border Money Transfer Services

The launch aligns with Western Union’s and urpay’s shared mission to make financial services accessible for everyone through innovative solutions. It simplifies cross-border transactions, empowering customers with reliable and efficient money transfer options. It reflects both companies’ commitment to delivering world-class financial services by expanding their offerings to meet customer needs.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Western Union to enhance financial inclusion by offering multiple options for financial services,” said Abdullah Al-Ibrahim, CEO, NeoLeap. “Our goal is to ensure a secure and reliable international money transfer experience through the urpay digital wallet.”

Driving Financial Inclusion in One of the World’s Largest Remittance Markets

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s largest outbound remittance markets. According to the World Bank, the country’s consumers sent over $38 billion in 2023. This makes the availability of reliable, accessible international money transfer services critical for millions supporting families back home. The collaboration between Western Union and urpay supports this need by providing a reliable and efficient digital solution to move money on the go.

Western Union branded services have been available to consumers in Saudi Arabia since 2000, through collaborations that offer a broad range of international money transfer services. The collaboration with urpay further strengthens Western Union’s footprint in the region, enhancing customer experience by providing more digital-first solutions tailored to their financial needs.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About urpay

urpay is a comprehensive digital wallet powered by neoleap, launched in 2021. In a short span, it has become one of the leading digital wallets in the Kingdom. urpay offers a broad suite of over 50 financial services, allowing users to transact effortlessly anytime, anywhere.

With a growing community of over 6.5 million users, urpay is redefining convenience by catering to diverse financial needs, from everyday transactions to international remittances and beyond. Built on cutting-edge encryption technologies, urpay prioritizes security, reliability, and efficiency, ensuring every transaction is safeguarded by the highest industry standards .urpay is a comprehensive digital wallet powered by neoleap, launched in 2021. In a short span, it has become one of the leading digital wallets in the region. urpay offers more than 50 diverse financial services for daily transactions, catering to individuals from various segments. With over 6 million users benefiting from its services, urpay ensures a high level of security by utilizing advanced encryption technologies to safeguard information and transactions. Our goal is to redefine digital payments by providing efficiency, accessibility, and innovation, making financial management easier than ever.