Bob Gold & Associates Named PR Agency of Record for Questex’s StreamTV Show

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bob Gold & Associates (BG&A), nationally recognized for its expertise in technology, media and telecom, has been chosen as the PR agency of record for Questex’s StreamTV Show, which will be held on June 11-13, 2025, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, Colorado. The agency will lead strategic publicity efforts to drive attendance and industry engagement, cementing the show as the must-attend event for top executives across the entire streaming TV ecosystem.

“StreamTV Show is where the biggest innovators in streaming come together to define what’s next in television. To tell that story, we need a PR partner who understands the forces shaping the industry’s future,” said Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex. “Bob Gold & Associates brings a proven track record in media and entertainment, and their expertise and deep bench connections will be instrumental in amplifying this year’s event.”

StreamTV Show is expected to attract more than 100 sponsors, 165 speakers, 8,000 on-site meetings and more than 1,500 attendees, ranging from top executives to content directors, technology leaders, media buyers, industry suppliers, TV manufacturers, video distributors, platforms and marketing visionaries. It is the place to discover new partners, network with the movers and shakers of the industry and uncover the hottest trends shaping the streaming industry.

“Streaming technology has rapidly transformed how we connect, consume and create. StreamTV Show is where critical deals get done,” said Bob Gold, Founder & President, Bob Gold & Associates. “Our team lives and breathes this industry, and we're here to spotlight the breakthrough innovations and pivotal discussions defining the future. We will highlight the awards, news and unique sessions and speakers who are shaping this global experience.”

StreamTV Show’s star-studded speaker lineup will include top names in entertainment content and technology, such as Amazon, Comcast, CW, Fox, Google TV, NBCUniversal, Pluto, Roku, Tubi, YouTube and many more.

From keynotes to case studies, sessions will tackle the latest trends, strategies and innovations shaping advertising, content, FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV), subscriptions and beyond.

Additionally, a special program running concurrently, Media Universe Summit, led by renowned media cartographer Evan Shapiro, will offer an interactive experience mapping the evolving media landscape.

For more than 28 years, Bob Gold & Associates has specialized in PR and marketing for technology, media and telecommunications clients, having helped elevate more than 300 brands to become industry leaders. BG&A provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The agency delivers customized, comprehensive, result-oriented and data-driven campaigns that drive business forward and develop impactful new relationships.

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a conference - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped. Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for streaming television. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for its creative and comprehensive approach for its clients, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the first annual Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies List for 2021. The company was ranked among the top 100 5-star agencies nationwide.

Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has launched and helped grow 25 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services and worked with nearly every major Communications Service provider and industry association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for one-time projects or ongoing campaigns. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.