SkyMirr Secures $7.3M Series A Investment Led by Solyco Capital

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyMirr, a leading innovator in advanced IOT/RF technology and devices, today announced the successful raise of $7.3 million USD in a Series A funding round led by Solyco Capital, a prominent private equity group specializing in growth-stage companies.

This strategic investment will accelerate SkyMirr's growth in the rapidly expanding IoT and wireless communications markets. Solyco Capital will provide not only financial backing but also critical business and operational guidance to propel SkyMirr's innovative technologies into broader global adoption.

“Partnering with Solyco Capital marks a transformative milestone for SkyMirr,” said Eric (Youngmin) Jo, Co-Founder and CEO of SkyMirr. “Their expertise and support will be invaluable as we scale our groundbreaking RF-driven technologies to meet the demands of the next generation of wireless communication.”

“SkyMirr is at the forefront of innovation in the IoT and RF technology space, which aligns perfectly with our mission to support transformative businesses,” said John Garcia, Founding Partner at Solyco Capital. “We are thrilled to collaborate with SkyMirr, providing not only the capital they need to grow but also the operational and strategic guidance to achieve their vision.”

“As Chairman, I’ve witnessed SkyMirr's relentless drive to redefine wireless communication with cutting-edge solutions,” said Christopher Morton, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board at SkyMirr. “This investment from Solyco validates our vision and positions us to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders in the years ahead.”

About Solyco Capital

Solyco Capital is a unique private equity group that delivers capital solutions for late-stage startup and growth companies. Solyco Capital leverages Solyco Advisors for strategic, sales and operational support to help drive innovative companies to significant success. Solyco Capital is headquartered in Detroit with offices in Orange County, Dallas, and Miami. For more information, visit solycocapital.com.

About SkyMirr

SkyMirr is a pioneering provider of advanced RF solutions, specializing in revolutionary antenna technology that meets the ever-increasing demands of modern wireless communications. With a focus on enhancing performance across a broad range of frequencies and applications, SkyMirr's patent-pending Multi-layer Coupling Controlled Antenna Technology (MulCAT®) leads the industry in delivering ultra-wideband solutions that perform at higher efficiency as compared to conventional antenna technology. Committed to pushing the boundaries of wireless technology, SkyMirr serves a global market, offering high-performance products designed to support the rapid evolution of 5G and beyond. For more information, visit skymirr.com.