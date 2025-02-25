Telecom Innovation: Gotransverse and Snowflake Partner to Deliver Scalable Billing and Data Solutions for Lumos

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gotransverse, a recognized leader in billing and revenue management solutions, and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, have partnered on a case study showcasing how their partnership modernized billing and data integration to support Lumos’ business expansion. The case study highlights how this collaboration enhanced Lumos’ financial oversight, improved reporting accuracy, and positioned the company for scalable growth.

Lumos needed a solution to centralize billing and financial data across its markets while ensuring adaptability and operational efficiency. By integrating Gotransverse’s automated billing capabilities with Snowflake’s centralized data platform, Lumos improved financial management, enhanced reporting accuracy, and gained real-time visibility into critical business metrics.

“The collaboration between Gotransverse and Snowflake is a testament to how integrated solutions can transform the way businesses manage billing and financial operations at scale. By combining advanced billing automation with real-time data insights, we’re enabling companies like Lumos to operate with greater efficiency, accuracy, and agility—critical factors for long-term success in today’s rapidly evolving telecom landscape,” said Sean Daniel, CFO and President of Gotransverse.

Through this collaboration, Lumos achieved:

Billing Flexibility: Supporting diverse billing models, including prepaid and deferred structures.

Supporting diverse billing models, including prepaid and deferred structures. Financial Accuracy: Automating reporting and reconciliation to meet compliance requirements.

Automating reporting and reconciliation to meet compliance requirements. Enterprise Data Integration: Consolidating billing and financial data for improved decision-making.

“Gotransverse, integrated with Snowflake, provided the billing solution we needed to unify our systems, streamline data management, and ensure accurate GL reporting. Its flexibility and reliability have been essential in supporting our daily billing processes and operations,” said Bret Phillips, Director of Billing & Collections Migration at Lumos.

This case study highlights how the integration with Gotransverse and Snowflake enabled Lumos to modernize its billing and data infrastructure, streamlining financial processes and enhancing operational agility in a competitive telecom market. Read the full case study to gain insights into how Lumos tackled complex billing and data challenges with automated solutions, and how similar strategies can help other businesses streamline operations and scale effectively.

About This Collaboration

This press release highlights a case study featuring Lumos as the customer and Snowflake as the technology partner. The case study was published with their authorization, but this press release is solely issued by Gotransverse.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse delivers a fast, flexible billing and revenue management solution. Our intelligent cloud-based software was built by industry experts to handle the most complex pricing models. Since 2008, we’ve partnered with companies to streamline operations and unlock revenue potential, ensuring they can scale with confidence. From our headquarters in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse leads the way in enterprise monetization. To learn more, visit gotransverse.com.

About Lumos

Lumos is a telecommunications company based in Virginia and North Carolina, in the United States. It offers residential and business fiber optic internet, Wifi, voice, and streaming services in North and South Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia. In December 2024, it announced a $246 million investment for an expansion to Illinois. To learn more, visit lumosfiber.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is a cloud-based storage company headquartered in Bozeman, Montana in the United States. As of November 2024, it was serving 10,000+ customers, processing 4.2 billion daily queries across its platform. To learn more, visit snowflake.com.