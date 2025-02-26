The Estée Lauder Companies Partners with Serpin Pharma, Inc to Develop Breakthrough Skin Care Ingredients to Advance Longevity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) (ELC) today announced a collaboration with biotechnology company, Serpin Pharma, that aims to explore how their anti-inflammatory research can be applied in cosmetics to deliver significant skin care longevity benefits to consumers around the world.

The exclusive partnership will accelerate ELC’s focus on transformative product innovation by applying insights from Serpin Pharma’s two decades of anti-inflammatory research, which has yielded proprietary biotech technology demonstrating remarkable efficacy mitigating harmful inflammation and enhancing cell resiliency. Serpin Pharma identified a key portion of a superfamily of proteins called SERPINs (Serine Protease Inhibitors) that enhance the body’s natural ability to heal cells experiencing inflammation. Together, the companies are investigating how this innovative technology, which leverages the body’s innate immune response, can be harnessed to address skin irritation, aging, and sensitivity. Scientific studies are underway to demonstrate how Serpin’s technology can be applied to cosmetic products to rapidly and visibly reduce skin aging and irritation.

“This novel technology will advance our transformative innovation agenda by pushing the boundaries of breakthrough scientific discovery,” said Carl Haney, Executive Vice President, Global Innovation and Research and Development (R&D), The Estée Lauder Companies. “In partnership with Serpin Pharma, we’re exploring powerful new biological pathways and cutting-edge biotech ingredients to rapidly mitigate visible skin irritation and sensitivity for our prestige beauty consumers worldwide.”

“Serpin Pharma was founded on the principles of biomimicry and how nature solves for signs of trauma and injury,” said Cohava Gelber, PhD, MBA, Founder, Executive Chairperson and CEO, Serpin Pharma. “We’re taking a novel approach by tapping into the body’s innate mechanism for resolving inflammation. We are proud to partner with ELC to explore how our powerful biotechnology can be applied to cosmetics and skin care.”

This work builds on ELC’s decades-long leadership in longevity science, biotechnology and fermentation. The company is step-changing innovation by partnering with biotech companies across sectors to commercialize their breakthrough innovations and applying their cutting-edge technologies to developing skin care solutions for consumers. It also reinforces ELC’s commitment to creating transformative product innovation to deliver fast-to-market, on-trend innovation across in-demand subcategories, benefits, and occasions, as part of ELC’s newly unveiled Beauty Reimagined strategic vision.

With R&D and Innovation Centers around the world, ELC's scientists have multidisciplinary expertise ranging from basic science and advanced technologies to the intersections of physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering. ELC R&D has 75 years of formulation authority and is deeply integrated into the scientific community, regularly presenting at leading events, publishing in peer-reviewed journals, and partnering with leading scientists, institutions, and academia across a broad array of sectors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

About Serpin Pharma, Inc

Serpin Pharma is a trailblazing, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the development of groundbreaking anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating therapies aimed at effectively treating diseases driven by inflammation. Located in Virginia, the company has engineered a remarkably small, highly selective peptide therapeutic that boasts an astonishing potency—300 times greater than that of its natural counterpart, Alfa-1 Antitrypsin (A1AT), in delivering anti-inflammatory and regenerative effects.

This innovative drug platform by Serpin Pharma not only halts unchecked inflammation without compromising the immune system but also promotes the repair and regeneration of cells and tissues affected by inflammation, injury, or trauma. With thirteen robust patents securing its pipeline technologies, Serpin Pharma stands on the cusp of pioneering breakthroughs that promise to reshape the landscape of therapeutic treatments.

