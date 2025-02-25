Rajant Health and Incite Health Join Forces to Advance Precision Medicine and Remote Healthcare Solutions

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI) and Incite Health, both leaders in advanced healthcare technologies, are collaborating to leverage their expertise toward the advancement of precision medicine and healthcare insight solutions. The partnership will continue to bring new technology-based solutions to the care of our civilian and military customers, provide access and equity to underserved populations, while setting new standards across the healthcare industry.

Incite Health’s expertise in multiparameter, biomarker diagnostic testing will be joined with Rajant Health’s remote health data acquisition using wearables and environmental sensors, to which Trovomics’ analytics are applied for new insights into preventative and curative diagnostics and monitoring.

Bob Schena, CEO of RHI, states “This partnership is the next step forward in achieving my vision of the Angelverse, with Incite Health bringing new solutions to their customers, and improving lives.”

Renold Capocasale, CEO of Incite Health, added “Our combined resources will support access to government funding to promote the development of pioneering solutions that reshape how healthcare is delivered and managed.”

We are confident that this partnership will mark a significant milestone in advancing state-of-the-art biomarker analysis services and healthcare insights.

About Incite Health

Incite Health, Inc. is a multidisciplined, high-complexity, clinical laboratory helping revolutionize clinical decision making by providing insightful and actionable solutions through state-of-the-art methodologies. Our data driven approach supports early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and precision medicine, leading to more effective interventions that ultimately improve patient lives.

About Rajant Health Incorporated

Rajant Health Incorporate (RHI) develops Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, and no-code solutions for healthcare and biomedical applications, enabling real-time data analysis and decision-making. The company also specializes in wearable health monitoring, environmental sensing, and advanced genomics analysis, delivering innovative tools that support precision medicine and next-generation healthcare technologies. For more information, visit Rajant.com and follow Rajant Health Incorporated on LinkedIn.

