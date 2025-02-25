Cycuity Selected by the Applied Research Institute (ARI) to Enhance Microelectronics Security Through the Silicon Crossroads Microelectronics Commons Hub

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cycuity, Inc., a pioneer in hardware security solutions, is proud to announce its selection by the Applied Research Institute (ARI) to ensure the security of microelectronics in collaboration with the Silicon Crossroads Microelectronics Commons (SCMC) Hub. To support SCMC Hub members and their prototyping efforts, this strategic partnership will leverage Cycuity's Radix security platform to provide rigorous security practices and measures during the microelectronics design process.

Cycuity was selected for its broad and proven capabilities in supporting Department of Defense (DoD) initiatives and demonstrating its ability to provide third-party Intellectual Property (IP) and SoC security assurance. This collaboration will focus on ensuring that the microelectronics developed under ARI’s leadership are secure prior to integration into DoD programs of record. Cycuity’s Radix technology helps identify and remediate security weaknesses early in semiconductor development, including evolving threats stemming from common weaknesses as enumerated in MITRE’s Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) database for hardware.

Led by the ARI, SCMC is one of eight Microelectronics Commons Hubs comprising an innovation ecosystem of diverse partners driven to accelerate the expansion of America’s leadership in technology innovation and microelectronics. As part of this initiative, Cycuity will also deliver training and mentoring to SCMC project teams, integrating advanced hardware security methodologies and verification into their workflows to ensure robust security across the design lifecycle, and a design-for-security culture.

“Partnering with industry leaders like Cycuity enables us to integrate advanced security capabilities and expertise across the region, creating a comprehensive approach to addressing critical security challenges. The work we do is vital for advancing microelectronics and ensuring national security. This collaboration not only strengthens the security and resilience of defense technologies but also reinforces our commitment to driving innovations that protect our nation and shape the future of defense,” said Brett Hamilton, SVP of Microelectronics, ARI.

“We are honored to collaborate with ARI and the SCMC Hub on such impactful projects,” said Cycuity CEO Andreas Kuehlmann. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide robust and scalable hardware security solutions that protect our nation's most critical systems. Together, we are expanding the way for secure and trustworthy microelectronics.”

About Cycuity:

Cycuity is a pioneer in hardware security delivering security assurance for semiconductor devices, a rapidly increasing target for remote cyberattacks. Cycuity’s innovative Radix software products and services specify, integrate and verify security across the hardware development lifecycle to ensure robust protection for the chips powering today’s sophisticated electronic systems. Radix uncovers security weaknesses across all levels, from block and subsystem to full system-on-chip (SoC) and firmware, enabling our customers to identify and resolve risks prior to manufacturing. Serving both commercial and defense industries, Cycuity provides the broadest security assurance across the design supply chain. To learn more, visit https://cycuity.com.