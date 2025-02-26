ZCG-Backed Eppinger Technologies Announces Agreement to Sell Rotary Table Product Line

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eppinger Technologies (“Eppinger” or the “Company”), a leading designer and manufacturer of sophisticated, high precision tooling solutions, today announced an agreement to divest its rotary table product line. Under the terms of the agreement, Eppinger will retain exclusive distribution rights for the rotary table products in North America upon commercialization.

This strategic divestment allows the Company to sharpen its strategic focus on high-potential core product lines, including CNC tool holders, gears, and gearboxes. Eppinger plans to use the transaction proceeds to invest in state-of-the-art production equipment, expand its sales team to accelerate market penetration, and pursue targeted add-on acquisitions or partnerships that will drive long-term growth.

“ We are pleased to announce this strategic transaction, which not only streamlines our portfolio but also empowers us to invest more heavily in our core competencies.” said Chad Heathco, CEO of Eppinger Technologies. “ The proceeds will allow us to invest in cutting-edge production capacity, expand our sales efforts, and aggressively pursue M&A opportunities that complement our technological expertise and expand our market reach. Our commitment to growth is unwavering, and we look forward to capitalizing on emerging opportunities to deliver exceptional value to our global customer base.”

About Eppinger Technologies

Eppinger Technologies is a global leading mechanical engineering company supplying sophisticated, high precision automation solutions and tooling systems across the manufacturing space with expertise and product offerings across the aerospace, robotics, medical, automotive, defense, and energy industries.

Eppinger Technologies is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of ZCG (www.zcg.com), a leading privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology deployment and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://eppingertechnologies.com

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of three dynamic, cross-disciplinary platforms: private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

ZCG’s investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital.

ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. The company is headquartered in New York, with affiliate offices located in Pune and Mumbai, India, and Riyadh, KSA. For more information on ZCG, please visit www.zcg.com.