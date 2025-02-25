Personalized Skincare, Perfected: Skinworx Adopts Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro AI Software to Deliver Personalized Skincare Treatments to Guests

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a leading provider of AI and AR beauty and fashion technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Skinworx, a provider of skincare and aesthetic treatments, to elevate the guest experience with the integration of Perfect Corp.'s Skincare Pro Software as a Service (SaaS) platform at its medspa location in Walnut Creek, California. This AI-powered technology is transforming the way Skinworx delivers skincare and aesthetic treatments, offering guests highly precise skin analysis and treatment recommendations tailored to their unique needs.

Perfect Corp.'s Skincare Pro platform utilizes advanced AI skin-scanning technology that analyzes a wide range of skin concerns, providing a comprehensive evaluation in just seconds. This precision enables Skinworx professionals to accurately assess each guest’s skin condition, from hydration levels to wrinkles, pigmentation, and texture, and recommend the most effective treatments, including Hydrafacials, Botox, and Microneedling.

“We are committed to providing our guests with the most advanced and effective treatments available,” said Cheryl Pierce, Founder of Skinworx. “By integrating Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro technology into our consultation process, we can offer precision-driven skincare recommendations that address each individual’s specific needs, ensuring optimal results and satisfaction.”

The AI-driven skin analysis provides Skinworx professionals with the tools to recommend the best possible treatments for each guest, from non-invasive options like Hydrafacials and Microneedling to more advanced procedures like Botox. With this level of precision, guests can feel confident that their skincare regimen is personalized to deliver long-lasting and noticeable improvements.

"We’re excited to partner with Skinworx to help elevate their guest experience with our Skincare Pro technology," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "The technology provides fast, detailed, and accurate skin assessments, allowing providers like Skinworx to offer guests highly personalized treatment plans that deliver real results.”

Skinworx’s commitment to innovation and client care ensures that each guest receives the best possible outcomes from their skincare treatments. To learn more about Skinworx and their range of services, visit https://myskinworx.com/about/.

For more information on Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro Technology, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/solutions/online-service/skincare-pro.

