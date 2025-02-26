Obsidian Security Partners with SentinelOne to Deliver Unified Threat Protection Across Endpoint and SaaS

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Security, the leader in SaaS security, today announced a new integration with SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, and the availability of its comprehensive SaaS security solution on the SentinelOne Singularity™ Marketplace. This strategic integration unifies the cloud, endpoint and data capabilities of SentinelOne's Singularity™ platform with Obsidian's SaaS security platform, enabling enterprises to implement seamless cross-detection and response across endpoint, cloud, and SaaS.

Evolution of the Enterprise Attack Surface

The enterprise security landscape has fundamentally transformed, requiring seamless integration between endpoint and SaaS security. Critical business operations and sensitive data now flow through hundreds of SaaS applications, creating a complex web of interconnected risks. This evolution requires unified threat detection and response capabilities powered by comprehensive threat intelligence from both endpoint and SaaS environments. Obsidian's threat intelligence reveals the urgency of this challenge: SaaS-based breaches have surged 300% in the past year, with attackers able to compromise systems in as little as 9 minutes. With 85% of these incidents involving identity compromise, organizations require sophisticated cross-detection and response capabilities that span from endpoints to SaaS applications.

Better Together: Comprehensive Security Across the Digital Estate

The integration of Obsidian Security with SentinelOne's Singularity Platform creates a powerful cross-detection and response solution for modern enterprises. It brings together SentinelOne’s renowned endpoint protection, cloud security and AI SIEM capabilities with Obsidian’s best-in-class SaaS security. As a result, organizations can implement a security control plane with integrated intelligence across SaaS, cloud and endpoints to increase threat detection, triage and hunting.

Obsidian Security brings unique capabilities that set it apart in the SaaS security landscape. The company has built the industry's largest repository of SaaS breach data, which powers ML models with real-world attack patterns. This intelligence is further enhanced by the company's direct involvement in over 200 incident responses alongside leading firms like Aon (Stroz Friedberg LLC), Kroll, and Guidepoint Security, providing unmatched visibility into emerging SaaS attack patterns. These capabilities complement SentinelOne's endpoint, cloud and data insights, creating a comprehensive security solution that protects organizations across their entire digital footprint.

“Combining SentinelOne's XDR telemetry with Obsidian's SaaS security intelligence in a unified way significantly helps security operations teams correlate threats across endpoint and identity layers in real-time. This integrated visibility is vital to tracking lateral movement between endpoints and SaaS applications—speeding up containment and root cause analysis during incident response.”— Matt Hillary, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Drata.

Advanced Cross-Detection and Response Capabilities

This integration delivers powerful joint capabilities to accelerate incident response across endpoint and SaaS:

Cross-Environment Visibility and Control : Monitors and correlates security events across endpoints and SaaS applications for a holistic view of the threat landscape.

: Monitors and correlates security events across endpoints and SaaS applications for a holistic view of the threat landscape. Unified Identity Threat Detection : Detects and responds to identity threats across major SSO providers including Entra, Okta, PING, and Onelogin.

: Detects and responds to identity threats across major SSO providers including Entra, Okta, PING, and Onelogin. Integrated Risk Management : Identifies and remediates risks across endpoint and SaaS environments.

: Identifies and remediates risks across endpoint and SaaS environments. Unified Security Operations : Streams normalized security data into Singularity™ AI SIEM for comprehensive Extended Detection and Response (XDR) visibility and analysis.

: Streams normalized security data into Singularity™ AI SIEM for comprehensive Extended Detection and Response (XDR) visibility and analysis. Coordinated Response : Enables automated response actions across endpoint and SaaS environments, minimizing the impact of attacks.

: Enables automated response actions across endpoint and SaaS environments, minimizing the impact of attacks. Combined Threat Intelligence: Unifies endpoint and SaaS threat intelligence for enhanced detection capabilities.

"Modern enterprises run on SaaS applications, making them prime targets for attackers," said Melissa K. Smith, Vice President, Strategic Technology Partnerships and Initiatives at SentinelOne. "Our integration with Obsidian provides a unified security layer, enabling our customers to confidently navigate today's complex threat landscape."

"Security teams need coordinated detection and response capabilities that span both endpoint and SaaS environments," said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Obsidian Security. "This integration combines our rich SaaS threat intelligence with SentinelOne's Singularity™ Platform, delivering unified security operations for the modern enterprise."

Availability

The integrated solution is available immediately to joint customers on the SentinelOne Singularity™ Marketplace.

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 85% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com.

About Sentinel One

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.