UofL Health Chooses NRC Health to Elevate Patient and Employee Experience Initiatives

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UofL Health has selected NRC Health to elevate patient and employee experience across its health system through human-centered healthcare solutions and data-driven insights. This new collaboration aligns with UofL Health’s mission to “transform the health of the communities we serve through compassionate, innovative, patient-centered care.”

This strategic partnership represents significant progress in UofL’s dedication to providing outstanding healthcare services while gaining a profound understanding of its patients and workforce. As a fully integrated regional academic health system, UofL strives to provide a culture of exceptional care through collaborative relationships with patients and families, and a nurturing and engaging environment for physicians, nurses, and other team members.

To deliver on its values of patient-centered care, quality and safety, and compassion for all, leadership sought out a partner to help support an effective HCAHPS program that goes well beyond compliance for meaningful insights and innovations to support patient experience initiatives. Additionally, UofL Health wanted to improve operational effectiveness by automating otherwise time-consuming processes to allow teams to quickly and easily find and act on insights based on real-time feedback from patients, families, and employees.

UofL Health's executives identified NRC Health as the ideal partner to confront these challenges, allowing them to return their focus to the core priority of an exceptional healthcare experience.

“We are excited to take our patient and employee experience initiatives to the next level and continue to deliver exceptional care to our community,” said Jason Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS, Chief Clinical Officer for UofL Health. “This collaboration with NRC Health affirms our commitment to creating a more compassionate and responsive healthcare environment.”

NRC Health, ranked #1 again with the Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management, brings together its comprehensive platform and advanced technology and techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences. Its patient experience and employee engagement solutions, combined with a next-gen AI-powered product suite, support leading hospitals and health systems in actively creating deeper human connections.

“Our partnership with UofL Health exemplifies the synergy between innovative technology and compassionate care,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Operating Officer at NRC Health. “We are excited to support UofL Health in delivering top-notch care while gaining deeper insights into the patient and employee experience."

About UofL Health:

UofL Health is a fully integrated regional academic health system with nine hospitals, four medical centers, Brown Cancer Center, Eye Institute, nearly 200 physician practice locations, and more than 1,000 providers in Louisville and the surrounding counties, including southern Indiana. Additional access to UofL Health is provided through a partnership with Carroll County Memorial Hospital. Affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, UofL Health is committed to providing patients with access to the most advanced care available. This includes clinical trials, collaboration on research and the development of new technologies to both save and improve lives. With more than 14,000 team members – physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and other highly-skilled health care professionals, UofL Health is focused on one mission: to transform the health of communities we serve through compassionate, innovative, patient-centered care.

About NRC Health:

NRC Health has received the 2025 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management. This recognition independently validates NRC Health’s relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare through innovation and deep partnerships, bringing together its comprehensive experience management platform, advanced technology, and proven techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know the patients, consumers, employees, and communities they serve on a human level. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, human-centered approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes across the healthcare journey.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.