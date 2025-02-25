Almaden Valley Athletic Club® Completes Expansion of Outdoor Fitness Center

Almaden Valley Athletic Club® Completes Expansion of its spacious 7,200-square-foot Outdoor Fitness Center. Bordered by a turf track, the outdoor fitness center features raised rubber flooring, high-performance equipment, free weights, cardio machines, and a new dual Shred Shed by BeaverFit—all under a uniquely modern overhead structure.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC), San Jose’s award-winning fitness facility, announced today it has completed the expansion of its spacious 7,200 square-foot outdoor fitness center, offering members access to the many benefits of fresh-air workouts and high-performance gear under a uniquely modern overhead structure, and ensuring a weather-resistant exercise environment.

To celebrate the expansion, AVAC will host an open house on Saturday, March 1st from 9 am to 1 pm, where all South Bay residents can explore the new space, check in on their fitness goals, and experience the energizing benefits of open-air workouts. The event will feature 20-minute AbFit classes—mini versions of AVAC’s popular AbsoluteFit program—along with exercise machine techniques, learning, and safety classes; complimentary massage demos; prizes, and more.

Originally intended as a temporary solution to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the new outdoor space has been transformed into a permanent, high-performance outdoor training facility ideal for building confidence, strength, agility, and endurance. Bordered by a turf track, the outdoor fitness center features raised rubber flooring, high-performance equipment, free weights, cardio machines, and a new dual Shred Shed by BeaverFit, the creators of the original container gym. The dual Shred Sheds are outfitted with all the equipment and accessories necessary for personal and small-group training sessions.

“We’re excited to offer members a permanent solution to fresh air workouts with the added comfort and convenience of a roof for protection from the elements, making outdoor training possible year-round,” said Jeff Doty, General Manager, AVAC. “Whether practicing sports drills to improve skills and techniques, building muscle through strength training, or engaging in cardio for endurance, AVAC’s outdoor fitness center has all the high-performance equipment needed to support your fitness journey. We hope you will join us on March 1st!”

The expansion continues AVAC’s mission to bring the community together through fitness, health, and wellness activities. Over the years, AVAC has consistently invested in facility upgrades and innovated its programs and services to meet member needs. In addition to the new space, the Club has installed solar panels and two EV charging stations to accommodate four electric cars. The solar panels are projected to cover 90% of AVAC’s electrical energy usage, bringing the Club closer to reducing its overall carbon footprint.

About the Almaden Valley Athletic Club

The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) is the Bay Area's award-winning family fitness facility, offering total health and fitness programs for all ages. AVAC’s five-acre campus includes 7,200 sq. feet of outdoor fitness space and 10,000 sq. feet of indoor fitness studios with full-service locker rooms, custom-built open-air pool heated at 90º for year-round swim lessons, lighted championship tennis courts, pickleball, an outdoor 25-yard Jr. Olympic pool, children’s wading pool, cafe and cantina, and pro shop. Certified instructors teach weekly group classes, and personal trainers offer one-on-one training. Child care, kids camps, and more are provided throughout the year. For more information, please visit www.avac.us.