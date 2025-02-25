Accuris Partners with Citation Compliance to Enhance Engineering Workbench and Accuris Thread with Regulatory Content

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accuris, the market leader in engineering standards content and technology, today announced it will be adding a comprehensive set of regulatory content to its Engineering Workbench (EWB) and Accuris Thread platforms. Accuris is partnering with Citation Compliance, a regulations content provider, to enhance the Accuris platform as a one-stop hub for both standards and regulations that can be cross-searched and cross-referenced by design engineers.

Both standards and regulations are critical to developing safe, effective and compliant products. However, in many cases, engineers need to visit a variety of sources to extract the required regulatory information and cross-reference it with standards, interrupting their workflows. Accuris’ partnership with Citation Compliance will give engineers access to this regulatory content within a single, unified platform, helping engineers quickly find relevant regulatory content, improve compliance, and make informed decisions with confidence.

While other regulatory software is focused on enabling compliance professionals in manufacturing and operations, this new partnership provides a solution for design engineers who are focused on innovation, design and testing.

The new regulations content will work with existing Accuris capabilities – including advanced semantic search, hyperlinked cross-references linking back and forth between regulations and more than 2.5 million industry standards, automatic requirements identification, and automated change alerts that notify users of revisions with side-by-side comparisons.

"Standards play a crucial role in supporting and demonstrating compliance with regulations. In some instances, regulations will reference standards, making parts of the standard legally required rather than voluntary,” said Dean Brewer, President and CEO at Citation Compliance. “It’s imperative that engineers select the appropriate standards for their designs to ensure final outputs comply with relevant regulations. We are proud to partner with Accuris, the leading standards content and technology platform, to make Citation’s regulatory content accessible within a single, user-friendly platform.”

“For the past 60 years, Accuris’ core mission has been to improve and streamline access to accurate engineering content,” said Claude Pumilia, CEO at Accuris. “The addition of Citation Compliance’s regulatory content to Engineering Workbench and Accuris Thread will significantly streamline engineering workflows, providing teams with all the resources required for complex projects in a centralized location. This will help enhance compliance, accelerate innovation, and drastically reduce the hours engineers spend on manual data correlation.”

This partnership will begin with the addition of North American regulations for the oil and gas industry, with additional industries and geographies to be added over time.

These latest enhancements to Engineering Workbench and Accuris Thread will be available in Q2 2025. For regular updates on Accuris, please visit accuristech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

About Citation Compliance

Citation Compliance simplifies complex regulatory and engineering challenges with innovative technology. Backed by strategic partnerships, the company integrates regulatory data into best-in-class platforms, leveraging automation, intelligent compliance frameworks, and digital workflows to help organizations stay ahead of evolving requirements. With a proven track record of forward-thinking partnerships and groundbreaking solutions, Citation Compliance is redefining how industries approach compliance, making regulatory management more seamless, efficient, and future-ready. For more information, visit www.citationcompliance.com.

About Accuris (formerly IHS)

For more than 60 years, Accuris has empowered engineers and innovators to solve the world's greatest challenges. Today, our customers leverage intelligent software to optimize their engineering, supply chain, and product lifecycle workflows. Accuris helps professionals extract more value from technical information and effectively leverage the world's largest collection of 2.5M+ standards from 450+ global standards publishers, 77M+ technical articles, 107M+ patents, and 1.2B+ electronic parts data. Accuris helps professionals harness the power of digital transformation, unleashing builders to build a better future. Discover more at accuristech.com.