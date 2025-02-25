Seven Point Establishes Strategic Partnership with Frazier Aviation, a Leading Manufacturer of Aftermarket Military Aircraft Components

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven Point Equity Partners, LLC (“Seven Point”), an operationally-focused, value-oriented private investment firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Frazier Aviation, Inc. (“Frazier” or “the Company”), a global leader in providing sustainment solutions for the military aircraft aftermarket sector. Together, Seven Point and Frazier’s leadership team seek to build on the Company’s reputation for excellence by further developing its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, both organically and through targeted acquisitions, to better serve its global customer base.

Brian Williams, a highly accomplished aerospace and defense industry executive and Seven Point Operating Partner, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Frazier Aviation International, LLC, a holding company that will serve as a growth platform for further strategic acquisitions. Bob Frazier, who has owned and led the Company for several decades, will continue in his role as CEO of Frazier Aviation, which will operate as a subsidiary of Frazier Aviation International, LLC.

“For more than 70 years, Frazier has fulfilled a critically underserved role in the military aerospace market by providing a wide variety of aircraft structures to a diversified customer base in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Bob Frazier. “We are thrilled to partner with Brian and Seven Point, who bring market growth strategies, operational expertise, and a long-term investment approach that will enable us to better serve our customers.”

Headquartered in San Fernando, California, Frazier provides sustainment solutions for the global military aircraft aftermarket by manufacturing and repairing structural components used in mission-critical applications. The Company is one of the few global manufacturing sources that supplies aftermarket structural components and overhaul and repair capabilities for more than a dozen military cargo and transport, maritime patrol, and fighter jet aircraft platforms, making it a critical partner to over 140 customers across 21 countries.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the Frazier team for their next chapter of growth,” said Williams. “Bob has built Frazier’s reputation as a leading nose-to-tail solution for maintaining established military aircraft platforms. His legacy of customer service has laid the foundation for strategic expansion to address increasing customer demand. The company’s motto— ‘A Reputation You Can Defend On’—epitomizes Frazier’s ethos and has been well earned.”

“We intend to execute a value creation plan that includes making further investment in Frazier’s already impressive capabilities, adding outstanding talent to the senior management team, and integrating strategic acquisitions to accelerate the company’s growth,” said Tom Burchill, Managing Partner of Seven Point. “We are honored to be working in partnership with Bob and Brian, and we look forward to maximizing Frazier’s strong position as an industry-leading military aerospace supplier.”

“This transaction, which was oversubscribed, was supported by a highly-collaborative group of investors, including Trinity Investors, Caltius Structured Capital, Hall Capital Holdings, and UMB Capital Corporation,” added Mark Kammert, Partner at Seven Point. “We look forward to working closely with our investors and Frazier’s leadership to execute our long-term vision for growth and value creation.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Seven Point. Kroll Corporate Finance served as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Frazier. Debt financing for the transaction is provided by Caltius Structured Capital. Financial details of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About Frazier Aviation, Inc.

Founded in 1953, Frazier Aviation specializes in manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance/repair services for a wide variety of military aircraft platforms, including among others the Lockheed Martin C-130, F-16, and P-3. Frazier serves as a critical partner to its 140 customers worldwide by manufacturing spare structural components and MRO services for established military aircraft platforms. Frazier has been continuously owned by two generations of the Frazier family and is a trusted partner for customers seeking the highest standards in aerospace solutions. The Company has earned a world-class and literally battle-tested reputation in the military aerospace sector over the past seven decades based on its deep design and manufacturing competencies.

About Seven Point Equity Partners

Based in Miami, Seven Point is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interest is focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors that are expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.