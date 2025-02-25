Apptronik and Jabil Collaborate to Scale Production of Apollo Humanoid Robots and Deploy in Manufacturing Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apptronik, the AI-powered humanoid robotics company, and Jabil (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, have announced a pilot and strategic collaboration to build Apollo humanoid robots and integrate them into specific Jabil manufacturing operations. This includes the production lines that will build Apollo humanoid robots, paving the way for Apollo to build Apollo.

As part of the pilot program, newly manufactured Apollo units will leverage Jabil’s factory environment for real-world validation testing. The robots will be used to complete an array of simple, repetitive intralogistics and manufacturing tasks, including inspection, sorting, kitting, lineside delivery, fixture placement, and sub-assembly before being deployed to Apptronik customer sites. When humanoids are introduced to Jabil’s manufacturing lines, they are to augment and support the existing workforce; people who may have previously done those repetitive tasks now can dedicate their time to more creative, thought-intensive projects that shape and improve the future of Jabil’s operations.

Jabil supports customers in the development of market-leading advanced robotics and warehouse automation solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology. By building and evaluating their function within a best-in-class production environment, Apptronik and Jabil will gather valuable real-world use cases for automation in manufacturing and optimizing Apollo’s AI models.

As the worldwide manufacturing partner for Apollo humanoid robots, Jabil can provide Apptronik the flexibility and agility to scale production around the world as needed. Jabil’s expertise in developing and manufacturing robots will allow Apptronik to unify its supply chain and gain access to Jabil’s advanced manufacturing capabilities around the globe. This collaboration will benefit Apptronik customers through world-class quality, scalability, inventory management, turn-key procurement, and rapid production while providing Jabil the opportunity to test new automation solutions in support of safer operations, greater efficiency, and accelerated time-to-market.

Prioritizing Humanoid Scalability

To fulfill customer demand for its humanoid robots at the price point necessary for mass adoption, Apptronik’s world-class design includes a heritage of unique actuators, or motors, that unlock affordability and simplify maintenance. Its latest generation of actuators requires a significantly reduced number of components, manufacturing time, and cost compared to previous generations. With a cost-effective, simplified bill of materials (BOM) and ability to mass produce units at scale with Jabil, Apptronik aims to make general-purpose humanoids more affordable to expand into new markets and roles, such as front-of-house retail, elder care, and eventually home use.

“Humanoid robots have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but for that to become a reality, we need to be able to build them rapidly at scale, at the right price point, and in geographies where our customers are located,” said Jeff Cardenas, co-founder and CEO of Apptronik. “Our partnership with Jabil, along with our unique design for manufacturability and ability to have Apollo humanoid robots handling material movement and assembly tasks in the factory, are critical components needed to create a flywheel effect that could make humanoid robots ubiquitous.”

“We’ve been committed to advanced automation and robotics across our operations, so piloting Apollo is a logical next step for our division and for Jabil in the long term,” said Rafael Renno, Senior Vice President of Global Business Units at Jabil. “Not only will we get a first-hand look at the impact that general-purpose robots can have as we test Apollo in our operations, but as we begin producing Apollo units, we can play a role in defining the future of manufacturing. These new technologies and applications further enhance Jabil's best-in-class capabilities to solve complex challenges and manufacture at scale for our customers.”

