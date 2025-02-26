ArborXR Partners with Meta to Power Scalable XR Solutions for Enterprise

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArborXR, the leading enterprise XR device management platform trusted by over 50 Fortune 500 companies, is excited to announce its official partnership with Meta’s newly launched Meta Horizon managed services (previously known as Meta Quest for business). This collaboration brings together Meta’s cutting-edge VR solutions and ArborXR’s enterprise-grade management platform, delivering a seamless, secure, and scalable solution for businesses deploying XR at scale.

Enabling the Next Generation of Enterprise XR

Enterprises are rapidly adopting XR to train employees, enhance collaboration, and improve operational efficiency. However, managing large-scale XR deployments comes with significant challenges—including security, user access, and device management.

As an official MDM partner, ArborXR streamlines the enrollment of Meta Quest devices into enterprise environments, making it easier than ever for IT teams to deploy, manage, and scale their XR programs with confidence. With multi-layered security, centralized control, and seamless device management, organizations can focus on delivering impactful XR experiences—without the IT headaches.

Built for Enterprise Scale

Unlike consumer-focused solutions, ArborXR is designed specifically for enterprise needs, supporting 80% of companies that use multiple device types across their operations. The device-agnostic platform gives IT and XR teams the flexibility to choose the best hardware for each use case—whether it’s VR, AR, or companion devices such as Android tablets.

ArborXR’s enterprise customers benefit from:

Seamless Enrollment and Setup

Enroll Meta Quest devices effortlessly through Meta Horizon managed services—no personal Meta accounts, no developer mode, and no USB cables required. Simply connect over Wi-Fi for a fast, hassle-free setup at scale.

Powerful Device Management

Manage and control Meta Quest devices from anywhere. Configure settings, deploy updates, monitor usage, and ensure devices are always ready for users.

Flexible Content Management

Wirelessly install, update, and manage VR apps, WebXR links, 360° videos, and files without needing a headset in hand. Go deeper with version control, release channels, content scheduling and more.

Kiosk Mode for a Streamlined Experience

Lock down devices into a single-app or multi-app mode, ensuring users stay focused on the intended experience without distractions.

User-Friendly Interface

Designed for IT teams, educators, and businesses—no technical expertise required.

Security & Control

Keep devices locked down and prevent unauthorized access with enterprise-grade security features.

Driving Real-World Impact for Businesses

“ Enterprises need trusted, scalable solutions to successfully deploy XR—and that’s where ArborXR comes in,” said Brad Scoggin, CEO of ArborXR. “ By partnering with Meta, we’re bringing together best-in-class VR solutions and enterprise device management, giving organizations the confidence, security, and support they need to scale XR with ease.”

From pilot programs to global rollouts, ArborXR provides the expertise, support, and technology that enterprises need to drive successful XR adoption. With certification and training programs, a dedicated solutions engineering team, and an Enterprise Customer Advisory Board, ArborXR ensures that businesses can deploy XR with clarity, confidence, and control.

Now Available for Enterprises

The integrated solution is now available through authorized Meta channel partners. Businesses can enroll Meta Quest devices through Meta Horizon managed services and manage them seamlessly through ArborXR’s platform, ensuring a smooth, scalable, and secure XR deployment.

For more information, visit https://arborxr.com/meta-horizon-managed-services/.

About ArborXR

ArborXR is the leading enterprise XR device management platform, trusted by over 3,000 companies in 100+ countries, including more than 50 Fortune 500 companies. ArborXR enables businesses to remotely manage AR & VR devices, deploy content, and control the XR experience with unparalleled flexibility and security.