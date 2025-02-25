Media Industry Majors Select Intertrust to Fuel Secure Fan Marketing Platform

TOKYO & BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertrust, a global leader in trusted distributed computing, today announced its integration into Sony’s groundbreaking Web3 Fan Marketing Platform introduced by SNFT Inc. Launching in phases starting in February 2025, the platform relies on Intertrust MarketMaker™ technology to help deliver a secure, seamless, and engaging digital experience.

Sony’s platform is using Intertrust’s MarketMaker™ to enable various media distribution models, including the ability to trade with NFTs.

Intertrust’s MarketMaker™ technology serves as one of the key pillars of the Fan Marketing Platform solution. Using MarketMaker technology, the Platform is equipped with powerful features to:

Create dedicated portal sites for projects using intuitive management tools

Distribute exclusive content such as videos, images, audio and text in secure, user-friendly formats

Analyze fan engagement for valuable insights into NFT-based engagement metrics to refine campaigns and enhance audience interaction

“Web3 technologies have immense potential that enable creators to bond directly with their fans,” said Yutaka Nagao, managing director of Intertrust Technologies Japan. “It is an honor to support SNFT and enter the Web3 market through Sony’s Fan Marketing Platform.”

About SNFT Inc.

As a Sony group company, SNFT Inc. specializes in digital collection platforms powered by blockchain technology. The company is focused on creating marketing solutions that enhance fan experiences and empower creators within the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.

About Intertrust

Intertrust, a pioneer and innovator in the field of trusted distributed computing, creates solutions to persistently protect IoT services and data assets—in transit, in use, and at rest. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Intertrust develops and licenses its technologies for IoT, AI, and Web3. Its digital rights management (DRM) technology continues to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry and paves the way for today’s video and music streaming services and Web3 marketplaces. For more information, visit us at intertrust.com, or follow us on X or LinkedIn.