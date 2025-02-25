Zero Networks and Palo Alto Networks Announce Integration to Deliver Comprehensive Microsegmentation with Next-Generation Firewalls

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero Networks, a leader in zero trust security solutions, today announced an integration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to bring comprehensive, zero trust microsegmentation to organizations as part of a hybrid mesh firewall platform. This strategic integration combines Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Strata Platforms with Zero Networks microsegmentation to provide customers with enhanced network security.

Vulnerability exploitation has increased dramatically in recent years, leaving organizations susceptible to potential breaches. By combining microsegmentation and next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), organizations can achieve defense-in-depth with improved zero trust implementation, granular policy enforcement and stronger threat prevention. Microsegmentation helps contain threats once they're inside the network, while NGFWs provide strong perimeter defense and threat prevention, resulting in a layered approach that significantly enhances the overall security posture of the network. As a result, organizations are empowered with the necessary tools to enforce strict access controls, minimize lateral movement within their network and proactively defend critical assets.

“Microsegmentation is a critical component of a zero trust strategy, but historically, complexity has hindered adoption. Security teams need solutions that not only provide strong protections but also simplify implementation. The partnership between Palo Alto Networks and Zero Networks addresses both aspects,” said John Grady, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Zero Networks’ automation engine streamlines microsegmentation by dynamically discovering assets, intelligently grouping them, and generating precise security policies—while Palo Alto Networks’ NGFWs deliver deep traffic inspection and enforcement. This combination reduces the attack surface, enhances threat prevention, and accelerates time to value.”

“Security today isn’t just about keeping threats out—it’s about ensuring they can’t move if they get in. Palo Alto Networks NGFWs provide advanced enforcement both at the perimeter and within the network, while Zero Networks’ automated microsegmentation takes it even further, creating airtight microsegments with least privilege access within the networks,” said Amir Frankel, Co-founder and CTO, Zero Networks. “By combining these capabilities, we’re giving security teams a fully integrated, layered defense that proactively reduces risk and stops lateral movement in its tracks—without adding complexity.”

Rich Campagna, SVP Product Management, Palo Alto Networks, added: “Palo Alto Networks NGFW allows organizations to stay ahead of the most complex threats with ML-powered network security, and microsegmentation is critical to zero trust. Customers tend to adopt either NGFW or a microsegmentation solution, but in today’s complex threat landscape they need both. Our integration with Zero Networks combines our best-in-class NGFW with automated and dynamic microsegmentation, and will be available to all of our NGFW customers to help them enhance their security.”

The integration also enables shared policy constructs across Zero Networks and Palo Alto Networks management consoles, ensuring customers can create segmentation and threat prevention policies consistently to safeguard critical assets. Additionally, it enhances hybrid mesh firewall platforms by seamlessly integrating nondisruptive microsegmentation through agentless deployment for all asset types, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By unifying these capabilities, the approach simplifies security architecture, reduces operational overhead and delivers comprehensive protection against sophisticated cyberthreats.

The integration is slated to be available to joint customers in Palo Alto Networks Q3 FY25. More information on this integration can be found in the joint solution brief.

