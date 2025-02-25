Amprius Secures $15M Purchase Order for SiCoreTM Cells from Leading UAS Manufacturer

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced it has secured a $15M purchase order from a leading Unmanned Aircraft System (“UAS”) manufacturer to produce its SiCoreTM cells for UAS applications. The volume purchase order follows successful field trials and qualification, leading to Amprius’ battery being designed into the manufacturer’s fixed-wing UAS platform. This order secures critical supply for the customer’s production ramp, reinforcing Amprius’ ability to provide industry-leading cutting-edge battery technology at mass production scale. Amprius expects to ship the cells in the second half of 2025.

“This $15 million purchase order underscores the growing demand for Amprius’ next-generation battery technology and endorses the superiority of our battery performance in the UAS sector,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “As more defense and commercial aviation customers complete their battery qualification process, we are seeing a strong pipeline of follow-on commitments. Our SiCore cells set a new standard for energy density and reliability in demanding environments, positioning Amprius to lead the rapidly expanding electric aviation sector. We anticipate continued momentum with additional high-value orders in the future.”

This order, in addition to the previous $20M of secured contracts for Light Electric Vehicle (“LEV”) applications announced in September, demonstrates the superior performance of Amprius’ cells across a range of industries and applications. With industry-leading energy density, Amprius’ SiCore cells significantly reduce UAS weight while extending flight range and endurance. These high-performance cells deliver the power required for critical UAS operations, from take-off to extended flight endurance.

In June, Amprius announced partnerships with several contract manufacturers across a network of established Asia-based manufacturers, enabling immediate availability of GWh scale production capacity without incremental capital expenditures and delay for factory construction. This expansion in manufacturing capacity positions Amprius to meet the growing demand for high-performance batteries as the UAS market continues to expand. Projected to reach $82.65 billion by 2030 with a 15.1% CAGR, the UAS market is driven by AI, automation, surveillance technology, and increased defense investments. As demand rises across military, commercial, and industrial applications, the need for advanced battery solutions will continue to grow, further strengthening Amprius’ role as a leader in the electric aviation sector.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore™ platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 1.8GWh of contract manufacturing capacity available today. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

